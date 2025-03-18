State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Officers in Connection with Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Paterson on March 3, 2023

TRENTON — A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations on the fatal police-involved shooting of Najee Seabrooks, 31, of Paterson, New Jersey. Mr. Seabrooks’ death on March 3, 2023, and the resulting response were contributing factors to the transformation of the Paterson Police Department, statewide changes to crisis responses, and revisions to the law enforcement use-of-force policy.

Well-known and respected in his community, Mr. Seabrooks grew up in Paterson and as a young man played basketball for the Eastside High School Ghosts, helping the team win a state championship. A victim of a non-fatal drive-by shooting in 2021, Mr. Seabrooks would later dedicate himself to improving public safety in his hometown, becoming a violence interventionist with the Paterson Healing Collective, a hospital-based violence intervention organization. The father of a young daughter, Mr. Seabrooks was known for his kind nature, warm smile, and his dedication to making the City of Paterson safer.

Mr. Seabrooks’ Death

Mr. Seabrooks’ death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents on the grand jury, in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive of 2019. In July 2021, OPIA issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure these grand jury presentations are conducted in a neutral, objective manner.

The investigation included witness interviews, photographs, the review of hours of video footage, ballistics reports, and autopsy results from the medical examiner. This evidence, including video of the incident, was presented to the state grand jury. After hearing the testimony and evaluating the evidence, the grand jury finished deliberating on March 17, 2025, and voted “no bill,” concluding no criminal charges should be filed against Paterson Police Officers Anzore Tsay and Jose Hernandez.

According to the investigation, on Friday, March 3, 2023, at approximately 7:43 a.m., the Paterson Police Department arrived at an apartment building on Mill Street in Paterson in response to a 911 call from an individual in distress, later identified as Mr. Seabrooks. When officers arrived, family members of Mr. Seabrooks conveyed that he was hallucinating and behaving erratically. At the family’s request, the officers called for an ambulance.

Officers were escorted into an apartment where they spoke with Mr. Seabrooks through a door of the bathroom, inside of which he had locked himself. Mr. Seabrooks told the officers, “People are trying to kill me, I need an escort.” The family said he may have been experiencing a bad reaction to something he had smoked and that his actions were out of character. They additionally told the police that he had arrived at the apartment around 2:00 a.m. and stayed the night. Then, in the morning, he grabbed three knives and locked himself inside the bathroom.

Additional officers and shift sergeants from the Paterson Police Department, as well as the Paterson Fire Department’s emergency medical services (EMS), responded to the scene. Mr. Seabrooks’ mother, along with the police, urged Mr. Seabrooks to unlock the door and come out of the bathroom. A sergeant explained to Mr. Seabrooks that he was not in any trouble and would be taken to the hospital to be evaluated. While speaking to police from behind the locked bathroom door, Mr. Seabrooks told them that he had knives and a gun he referred to as a “pocket rocket.” Subsequently, patrol supervisors requested trained crisis negotiators and members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Beginning at approximately 9:20 a.m., one of multiple trained negotiators from the PPD who had arrived spoke to Mr. Seabrooks for approximately an hour in an attempt to persuade him to come out of the bathroom and get help. The negotiator was assisted by a family member of Mr. Seabrooks, brought into the apartment, who was an active member of law enforcement with another agency. They explained to Mr. Seabrooks that others (such as his work “mentor” and his mother) could not come into the apartment due to safety concerns in light of the fact that Mr. Seabrooks had knives and claimed to have a gun. However, officers told Mr. Seabrooks he could speak with the mentor on the phone and would be taken to that coworker as soon as he put the knives down and came out. Similarly, officers told Mr. Seabrooks that they would immediately bring him to his mother as soon as he came out.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., Mr. Seabrooks broke a water pipe in the bathroom which caused the apartment to flood. At 10:26 a.m., officers attempted to breach the bathroom door. As captured on body-worn camera (BWC) footage, and later elaborated upon by officers in interviews, they made the decision to do so because they had not heard from Mr. Seabrooks for a period of time and were concerned he had harmed himself.

The bathroom door was barricaded with items from the inside, but the officers were able to breach the door after several attempts. When officers broke a portion of the door, they immediately observed Mr. Seabrooks with knives in his hands. The officers did not attempt to enter the bathroom. The officers told Mr. Seabrooks to put the knives down, but he did not comply. Mr. Seabrooks threatened to shoot the officers and that the officers would have to kill him.

At approximately 11:13 a.m., Mr. Seabrooks started a fire in the bathroom and intensified it by throwing a flammable liquid and other items on top. He also threw various items at the police, including one which contained a liquid that sprayed onto officers. One of the officers hit with the liquid was removed from the scene, taken to the hospital, and treated for injuries to his eye. A second officer suffered injuries to his ankle area from being hit with a portion of the toilet lid thrown by Mr. Seabrooks.

Negotiators and ERT members unsuccessfully attempted to persuade Mr. Seabrooks to drop the knives and exit the bathroom. At times, Mr. Seabrooks began to rapidly advance to the exit of the bathroom, but stopped short of exiting. From approximately 11:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m., three ERT team members, identified as Hector Mendez, Qiao Lin, and Mario Vdovjak, deployed less than lethal sponge tipped projectiles. Although several struck Mr. Seabrooks, they were not effective in convincing him to drop the knives or end the encounter.

Officers additionally saw that Mr. Seabrooks was harming himself with the knives he was holding. Officers updated EMS on Mr. Seabrooks’ actions so they could be prepared to treat excessive bleeding. Despite officers’ attempts to encourage Mr. Seabrooks to put the knives down so that the police could help him by taking him the hospital, Mr. Seabrooks vacillated from expressing a willingness to cooperate with the police and accept the help being offered, to saying that he was going to die in the bathroom and take one of the officers with him.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., Mr. Seabrooks exited the bathroom and approached the officers with, as confirmed by BWC footage, at least one knife in his hand. Two members of the ERT, Officer Anzore Tsay and Officer Jose Hernandez, discharged their weapons. Mr. Seabrooks immediately fell into a bedroom. Officers described, and BWC footage confirmed, the immediate recovery of two knives located next to Mr. Seabrooks. A third knife was later recovered from a utility closet; investigators learned that Mr. Seabrooks had broken a hole in the bathroom wall into which he had placed several items, including a lighter, several of the deployed less than lethal rounds, and a knife.

Emergency medical personnel rendered first aid at the scene. Mr. Seabrooks was transported to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:51 p.m.

Audio recordings of seven 911 calls and video footage from BWCs related to the shooting were previously released. Those recordings are posted online: https://njoag.box.com/s/a1zyehuayd5ukuxoicgv8exr4j0n0zdj

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought and, as required by statutes and OPIA’s SOPs, the grand jury is instructed on self-defense, defense of others, and use of force in law enforcement.

A conflicts check was conducted pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation.

At the conclusion of these investigations, pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and SOPs, OPIA determines whether any officer should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for administrative review in accordance with the AG’s Internal Affairs Policy & Procedures.

Transformation of the Paterson Police Department Under Attorney General Supersession

On March 27, 2023, the Attorney General superseded the Paterson Police Department (PPD) and assumed control of all police functions, including internal affairs investigations.

Attorney General Platkin appointed former NYPD Chief of Strategic Initiatives Isa Abbassi as Officer in Charge, and Abbassi held listening sessions around Paterson to allow residents to share their concerns, as the department worked to restore crucial connections with residents.

The input gathered translated into a series of department reforms. Unveiled in fall 2023, the Strategic Plan for the PPD aimed to rebuild public trust, renew community policing, embrace innovation, and improve recruitment, training, and employee wellbeing. As of late October 2024, approximately three quarters of the 55 goals and initiatives outlined in the plan had been achieved.

A central focus of the reforms made under the Attorney General’s leadership has been a commitment to give community members an active seat at the table beyond the listening sessions hosted throughout the City. The community-based initiatives undertaken by the PPD under Attorney General Platkin’s leadership include, but are not limited to the following:

The establishment of the PPD’s Police Advisory Council, a community-focused initiative dedicated to fostering collaboration, transparency, and trust between the PPD and city residents. Composed of local leaders, stakeholders, and concerned citizens, the council provides a platform for open dialogue, feedback, and recommendations on policing policies, community concerns, and public safety initiatives.

Founding of the Paterson Police Clergy Council, a partnership between the police department and faith-based leaders representing diverse religious backgrounds. The council provides spiritual guidance and crisis support and it is dedicated to promoting unity, understanding, and collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

The currently underway relocation of the PPD’s Professional Standards Division and Internal Affairs Unit outside Police Headquarters, to an office at 100 Hamilton St. The venue change will allow members of the community the opportunity to file complaints and speak with investigators in a neutral location, allowing for increased accountability and impartiality for internal affairs investigations.

The launch of a Risk Management and Early Intervention Program (EIP) to enhance officer accountability, performance, and community trust. Led by Director Mark Iocco, a former NYPD Risk Management Bureau commander, the program proactively identifies at-risk officers using data-driven insights, body-worn camera reviews, and performance indicators, such as use-of-force incidents and civilian complaints. Through non-disciplinary interventions—including mentoring, specialized training, and wellness programs — the EIP provides officers with the tools to improve while strengthening relationships with the community.

Routine Community Listening Sessions and Community Roundtable Discussions to hear input directly from the community. These forums are designed to strengthen communication and trust between the PPD and the public, and to provide an opportunity for residents to voice concerns, ask questions, and share perspectives on public safety and policing.

The revamping of the Community Partnerships Bureau to broaden its focuses to fostering closer relationships with business and recruiting the next generation of Paterson Police Officers. Members of the division now wear newly designed uniforms to make them more easily identifiable and approachable. The division oversees key initiatives such as community advisory councils, youth programs, listening sessions, and faith-based partnerships, ensuring that public safety efforts align with the needs and concerns of Paterson’s diverse population.

Various outreach programs including the summer of 2024’s Summer Days of Play, providing children and families with safe, fun activities that encourage teamwork, creativity, and community bonding; Youth Camps offering young people structured programs that promote leadership, discipline, and mentorship while strengthening connections with law enforcement; and women’s and men’s conferences that provide spaces for meaningful discussions on empowerment, personal development, and community leadership,

Since the Strategic Plan’s development, the PPD, which has been under the command of Officer-in-Charge Patrick Murray since November 2024, has made several operational and policy changes, including the following:

Supervisors are now dispatched to calls for service related to persons in crisis who may be a danger to themselves or others.

Supervisory response is required at the scene of every call for a barricaded individual to ensure that best practices are followed.

PPD officers have been provided hostage-negotiation and crisis-intervention training, giving the department more de-escalation tools to reduce uses of force.

More less-lethal devices are available to PPD officers when dealing with noncompliant and violently resisting individuals. In addition to OC or pepper spray being issued to every member of the Field Services Bureau, members of the Patrol Division and other forward-facing units now carry conducted energy devices (CEDs).

Additionally, the department has invested significantly in the professional growth and continued education of officers, who have attended training programs and academies across the U.S. to expand their knowledge and capabilities.

Furthermore, the department has invested in technology to review officer body-worn camera interactions, and evaluate officer conduct and professionalism. The PPD has developed a first-in-New Jersey early intervention program that exceeds state early-warning system standards for identifying problematic officer behaviors requiring intervention.

Officers now carry contact cards to hand out to community members, with the front of the card featuring information about the officer and the back including a QR code linking to a Q&A page about police interactions and information on how to submit feedback.

The Seabrooks-Washington Community-Led Crisis Response Act and Other Reforms

In January 2024, Governor Murphy signed a bill into law named for Mr. Seabrooks and Andrew Washington, of Jersey City, who were killed during encounters with law enforcement. The law established the Community Crisis Response Pilot Program and appropriated $12 million to support eligible grant recipients in Camden, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, and Passaic counties.

That funding is being overseen by the Office of Alternative and Community Responses (OACR), formally established in March 2024 by Attorney General Platkin. Recognizing that traditional law enforcement responses and tools — arrest, prosecution, and incarceration — alone have proven insufficient in addressing the complexities of substance use disorder and mental health emergencies, OACR was created to help ensure that public health-centered resources and programs are available to law enforcement and their partners in public safety. Following a competitive grant process, organizations in the cities of Camden, Newark, Paterson, Trenton, and Jersey City were selected to receive grant funds of approximately $2 million each to support the creation of local Community Crisis Response Team (CCRT) Pilot Programs envisioned in the Seabrooks-Washington legislation.

The CCRTs are intended to provide on-site community-based intervention such as outreach, de-escalation, stabilization, and resource connection for individuals who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. These pilots add to and complement the response options currently available through the Department of Law and Public Safety, the Department of Health, and the Department of Human Services, including ARRIVE Together, the Community-Based Violence Intervention and Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs, which contribute to the establishment of a statewide network for violence prevention, and the Mobile Crisis Outreach Response Team program (MCORTS), which sends a team of mental health professionals and peers to calls originating via the 988 system.

Mr. Washington’s death is under investigation by OPIA and will be presented to a grand jury, in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive of 2019 and state law.

Creation of the Multidisciplinary Public Safety Innovation Working Group

Following the supersession of the Paterson Police Department, in May 2023, Attorney General Platkin created the Multidisciplinary Public Safety Innovation Working Group to help strengthen and improve public safety across New Jersey through greater collaboration between law enforcement and Community-Based Violence Intervention (CBVI) organizations.

CBVI is best understood as a complementary public safety strategy to traditional law enforcement. These programs operate in the communities, neighborhoods, and on the blocks that are most likely to experience violence, focusing on the individuals at highest risk for violence and victimization, and are led by credible messengers who de-escalate conflicts before violence occurs. In 2020, the Office of the Attorney General began its first violence intervention grant program, culminating five years later in New Jersey’s commitment of an unprecedented $125 million of funds to support innovative community-based public safety strategies.

The Attorney General’s Working Group was tasked with recommending a set of practices that would guide both law enforcement and CBVI providers, leading to guidelines for collaboration whereby CBVI providers and law enforcement could coordinate their efforts around their common mission of promoting public safety. The Working Group reviewed a range of areas including notifications, safety protocols, scene control, training, and establishing clear roles and responsibilities that provide roadmap for this coordination, strengthening and reinforcing the efforts by law enforcement and grass roots organizations to disrupt cycles of violence.

The Working Group consists of 18 experts from across the field of community violence intervention and law enforcement, including national leaders in CBVI, CBVI leaders from the state’s southern, central and northern regions, leaders from hospital-based programs, and individuals from across law enforcement, including county prosecutors, municipal police chiefs, and the New Jersey State Police. The Working Group is led by the Office of Attorney General in conjunction with the Executive Director of New Jersey’s Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance (VIVA), and the Director of the State’s Office of Violence Intervention and Prevention. The Working Group’s recommendations will be made public shortly in a forthcoming report.

Use of Force Policy As it Relates to Barricaded Individuals is Revised

In August 2024, in an attempt to further improve the outcomes to encounters between police and barricaded individuals, particularly those who may be experiencing behavioral, mental health or substance use related crises, Attorney General Platkin announced changes to the statewide Use of Force policy. These changes are applicable to every law enforcement officer in New Jersey.

Drafted in consultation with law enforcement, mental health professionals, community stakeholders, and faith leaders, the policy updates were intended to ensure that responding tactical and crisis-negotiation teams are optimally trained and have essential resources.

The changes implemented included the following:

Law enforcement officers, when dealing with a barricaded individual, are required to contact designated tactical teams, which include trained crisis negotiators, to respond to the scene, ensuring that these incidents are handled by highly trained and equipped units.

Tactical and crisis negotiation teams are now required to identify qualified mental health professionals who will be available to respond to incidents involving a barricaded individual or hostage situation. The mental health providers can assist with negotiations by offering guidance and information to law enforcement or by communicating directly with the barricaded individual.

First-responding officers facing a barricaded individual situation are advised to wait for appropriate resources to respond and not attempt to force a resolution, unless that would be immediately necessary to prevent injury or death. When feasible, and when no immediate threat is present, officers should establish a perimeter and communicate with the barricaded individual to assess their status.

In certain situations, law enforcement may now consider tactical disengagement as a possible method of reaching a resolution, particularly when continued contact may result in an unreasonable risk. Tactical disengagement involves a decision to leave, delay contact, delay custody, or planning to make contact at a different time and under different circumstances when no other public safety threat exists.

Similar to a reform implemented in Paterson, law enforcement agencies will adopt policies mandating an immediate response by an on-duty supervisor to barricaded situations. That supervisor will establish incident command in order to begin determining what resources are needed and to start the process of summoning those resources.

Tactical teams must now be equipped with less lethal weapons, such as CEDs and impact munitions, which are often effective in resolving incidents without the need to resort to deadly force.

