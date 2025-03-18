Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,135 in the last 365 days.

Highway 1 will close in Fraser Canyon for construction at Tank Hill

CANADA, March 18 - Drivers are advised that Highway 1 at Tank Hill, 14 kilometres east of Lytton, will be closed overnight on Friday, March 21, 2025, and in the afternoon from March 24 until March 26, 2025.

The closure is necessary for the installation of steel girders that will span the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail line as part of the new overpass.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will be closed in both directions overnight from midnight until 4 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, and during the day from 12:30-5:30 p.m. from Monday, March 24 until Wednesday, March 26, 2025. 

Closures must be co-ordinated with CPKC and specific closure times may be adjusted based on rail operations.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is working with emergency services so they have access through the site.  

Drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland can take highways 3 or 5 as alternative routes. Up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes can be found at: www.drivebc.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Highway 1 will close in Fraser Canyon for construction at Tank Hill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more