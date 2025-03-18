With U.S. tariffs on the horizon, Province strengthens forestry sector

CANADA, March 18 - While on tour in the Okanagan this week listening to people’s priorities and concerns and sharing how the Province is fighting back against U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s economic threats, Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, gathered with workers and members of the Salmon Arm community to celebrate the official opening of Canoe Forest Products’ new kiln.

The new kiln was made possible with funding from the Province’s BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF).

“When a giant throws punches, you don’t fight with one hand tied behind your back. That’s why we’re taking strong action to protect B.C. jobs, industries and workers,” said Parmar. “B.C.’s local wood-manufacturing companies like Canoe Forest Products are at the heart of our communities and are the best of what ‘Made in Canada’ has to offer.”

Canoe received more than $2.2 million in November 2023 to commission a new kiln, boosting both production and sustainability at its operation in Salmon Arm and help protect 200 good-paying jobs. Canoe has been a stalwart member of B.C.’s forestry sector for more than 60 years and is part of the Gorman Group, made up of four facilities across the province in Salmon Arm (Canoe), West Kelowna (Gorman Brothers) and Revelstoke (Downie and Selkirk).

Parmar accompanied Canoe employees, community guests, and Nick Arkle, chief executive officer of the Gorman Group, at an opening ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony included a tour of Canoe’s new kiln and meeting Canoe employees.

“Having Minister Parmar today at the ribbon cutting for the commissioning of the new dryer at Canoe Forest Products is important in recognizing the B.C. government’s support through the Manufacturing Jobs Fund,” said Arkle. “This investment strengthens our operations through increased efficiency of cost and quality, while supporting local jobs and the long-term sustainability of our business.”

The new kiln will transform Canoe’s long-term business as a softwood sheathing, veneer and specialty-plywood manufacturer, allowing the company to diversify the species of wood it processes and reduce its reliance on Douglas fir. It will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10% through the drying process.

“We’re actively supporting local manufacturers to create sustainable jobs, diversify product lines and scale up operations throughout B.C.,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund has been a catalyst for growing local economies, helping companies innovate and diversify, and strengthening our supply chains.”

As part of a listening and learning tour of the Thompson Okanagan, Parmar is also visiting three other recipients of BCMJF grants. Tolko Industries received $8 million to help expand Tolko’s Heffley Creek operation. Family-run Gilbert Smith Forest Products in Barriere received $1.1 million to support facility modernization and new equipment. AcuTruss Industries Ltd. in Vernon received $100,000 to support the purchase and commissioning of equipment to manufacture precision cut I-joists through automation, while creating 12 new jobs.

The BCMJF supports forestry-product manufacturers to innovate their business lines and grow their operations, supporting a strong and resilient forestry sector throughout B.C. Building new markets and strengthening existing ones is integral to a strong future for B.C.’s forestry sector and economy.

Quick Facts:

The BCMJF has committed more than $97 million to forestry-sector manufacturers in the province.

To date, these investments have incentivized more than $680 million in private sector capital flowing into forestry-product manufacturing.

Combined, these investments have led to the direct creation and protection of more than 3,500 forestry-sector jobs.

Learn More:

To learn more about Canoe Forest Products, visit: https://www.canoefp.com/

To learn more about how the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund has supported the B.C. forest sector, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/economic-development/support-organizations-community-partners/rural-economic-development/manufacturing-jobs-fund