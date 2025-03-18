B.C. supporting food manufacturing, food security

CANADA, March 18 - New support for food and beverage manufacturers throughout the province will create jobs, strengthen local supply chains, establish new B.C.-made products and increase food security for people in British Columbia.

“We are all working together to create new opportunities for B.C.-based food manufacturers that will strengthen our province,” said Diana Gibson, B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Improving food security and increasing sustainable, local food production is critical for people and families as we continue facing unjustified tariffs from our neighbour to the south.”

Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Province is contributing as much as $6.6 million toward the growth of seven food manufacturing companies in communities throughout the province. These expansion projects are enabling B.C. producers to remain competitive by scaling up and adding new product lines, while creating more than 165 sustainable jobs throughout the province.

Located in Kelowna, Farming Karma Fruit Company Ltd. is a family-owned-and-operated business that manufactures value-added fruit products, such as sparkling fruit beverages, using Okanagan-grown fruit. It will receive as much as $2 million to support the purchase of advanced manufacturing equipment that will bring primary processing in house, increase production and expand its product lines. This investment will help create 32 jobs and strengthen the company’s distribution of made-in-B.C. fruit products across Canada.

“Supporting food manufacturing in B.C. strengthens the economy, creates jobs and builds a resilient food system,” said Avi Gill, CEO and co-founder, Farming Karma Fruit Company. “We’re grateful for the B.C. government’s support in expanding our manufacturing operation and the opportunities it brings. As next-generation farmers, our vision is to lead in creating value-added fruit products, support local farmers, and innovate for the future of farming.”

Operating in the Fraser Valley, One Degree Organic Foods is a family-run organic food producer, specializing in oats, granola, cereals and flours made from organic, non-GMO ingredients sourced from Canadian and international farmers. It will receive as much as $2 million to consolidate its four smaller locations into one larger, centralized facility in Mission, purchase new equipment that will double production capacity to meet growing customer demand and establish new product lines, while creating 32 jobs.

“With the support of the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, we are enhancing operational efficiency through a consolidated facility allowing us to better serve our customers,” said Greg Dengin, CFO, One Degree Organic Foods Inc. “This investment increases our capacity and accelerates One Degree Organic Foods’ ability to provide traceable organic products, while strengthening our connection to the Mission community and continuing to support job growth in British Columbia.”

BCMJF funding for food manufacturing projects builds on recent work by the Province to support B.C.’s agriculture and food sector and strengthen food security. A new Premier’s task force, led by leaders representing the food supply chain from farm to table, is looking at ways to enhance B.C.’s agricultural and food economic growth and competitiveness.

Additionally, government continues to support innovation in farming through the BC Centre for Agritech Innovation with 19 new projects, representing nearly 200 new jobs, while creating more sustainable and efficient food production.

“The food and beverage sector is a core part of B.C.’s manufacturing industry, generating over $13 billion in revenue and over 40,000 jobs,” said Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Through smart investments of equipment, infrastructure and technology, the delicious harvest we reap each year can also be transformed into made-in-B.C. products, keeping jobs and dollars in the province. That’s smart economics, especially in the face of ongoing threats to B.C.’s well-being from the United States.”

Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future lays out the Province’s work to drive new investment, create new jobs and seize new opportunities in growing clean-energy and sustainable industries. Supporting local manufacturing sectors helps leverage B.C.’s strengths to create good jobs and opportunities in every community and will improve the quality of life for people, while strengthening B.C.’s diverse economy.

The BCMJF supports high-value industrial and manufacturing capital projects across all sectors that create and protect well-paying jobs.

The BCMJF has committed $146 million toward 132 projects to date, unlocking more than $1 billion in private-sector and other public investment. Every $1 million invested results in $7 million in total direct capital investments in B.C., $590,000 in tax revenue to the Province, and $5.3 million in provincial GDP during the capital construction phase.

Funded projects will create and protect more than 4,700 jobs throughout B.C.

