Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,135 in the last 365 days.

Urban deer removal complete in Cranbrook, Kimberley

CANADA, March 19 - The Province, with the support of the ʔaq’am First Nation and the cities of Cranbrook and Kimberley, has completed the removal and testing of urban deer to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The operation took place Feb. 18-28, during which time 100 deer were removed from Cranbrook and 26 from Kimberley. All deer removed in this project were tested for CWD at a Ministry of Agriculture laboratory in Abbotsford. One white-tailed adult female from Cranbrook tested positive for CWD by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. All other deer tested negative.

CWD is a fatal infection that affects species in the deer family (cervids), such as mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and caribou. The disease spreads through grooming, body fluids, and shared spaces. While highly contagious among cervids, there have been no reported cases of CWD spreading to humans or pets. It is inadvisable for people or pets to consume meat from an infected animal.

The risk of spread is higher in urban deer because of population density. Urban deer populations in Cranbrook and Kimberley are of special concern because of their proximity to five CWD cases detected in the Kootenay region in the last year.

Targeted removal was undertaken by trained professionals following strict protocols to ensure public safety and minimize stress on the animals.

Future management decisions will continue to be made in consultation with First Nations and local municipalities. An urban deer collaring program has been initiated to better understand the movement and ranges of these animals to inform risk assessment and an appropriate response. Other actions may include additional removals and testing of urban deer in Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Provincial wildlife staff thank all the volunteers and partners who assisted with this project.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Urban deer removal complete in Cranbrook, Kimberley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more