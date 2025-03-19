Urban deer removal complete in Cranbrook, Kimberley

CANADA, March 19 - The Province, with the support of the ʔaq’am First Nation and the cities of Cranbrook and Kimberley, has completed the removal and testing of urban deer to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The operation took place Feb. 18-28, during which time 100 deer were removed from Cranbrook and 26 from Kimberley. All deer removed in this project were tested for CWD at a Ministry of Agriculture laboratory in Abbotsford. One white-tailed adult female from Cranbrook tested positive for CWD by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. All other deer tested negative.

CWD is a fatal infection that affects species in the deer family (cervids), such as mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and caribou. The disease spreads through grooming, body fluids, and shared spaces. While highly contagious among cervids, there have been no reported cases of CWD spreading to humans or pets. It is inadvisable for people or pets to consume meat from an infected animal.

The risk of spread is higher in urban deer because of population density. Urban deer populations in Cranbrook and Kimberley are of special concern because of their proximity to five CWD cases detected in the Kootenay region in the last year.

Targeted removal was undertaken by trained professionals following strict protocols to ensure public safety and minimize stress on the animals.

Future management decisions will continue to be made in consultation with First Nations and local municipalities. An urban deer collaring program has been initiated to better understand the movement and ranges of these animals to inform risk assessment and an appropriate response. Other actions may include additional removals and testing of urban deer in Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Provincial wildlife staff thank all the volunteers and partners who assisted with this project.