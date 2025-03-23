A New Song USA Launches Nationwide Initiative to Share Inspiring Stories and Songs from Prison Concerts

NYC Folk-Rock Singer-Songwriter Gedalya Folk Rock Rabbi

A New Song USA invites individuals to host intimate gatherings in their homes to help inspire families and communities

Gedalya's music is beautiful and inspirational. It has universal appeal and can be appreciated by any audience, what a wonderful show and performance!” — Chaplaincy Program Director at SCI Waymart

MONSEY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Song USA is pleased to announce a new nationwide initiative aimed at connecting communities through intimate home concerts. Led by Gedalya, known affectionately as "The Folk-Rock Rabbi," the organization seeks to share powerful stories, insights, and songs gathered from performances in prisons across the country.

Gedalya, whose unique blend of folk-rock music and uplifting messages has touched countless lives behind prison walls, is now inviting individuals and communities around the United States to host intimate gatherings in their homes. These special events will feature Gedalya performing songs and sharing personal stories and insights gained from his experiences performing for incarcerated individuals.

"Our mission is to spread positivity, hope, and inspiration beyond prison walls," says Gedalya. "Through these intimate home concerts, we aim to build meaningful connections with communities, sharing the transformative power of music and storytelling. It's about creating a space where people can come together, listen, reflect, and be inspired."

A New Song USA is seeking individuals interested in hosting these unique gatherings. Hosts simply need to invite friends, family, and community members to their homes for an evening filled with music, stories, and meaningful conversation. Gedalya emphasizes that these events can often be arranged at no cost, especially when he is already scheduled to be in the area. "It's not about money," Gedalya explains. "It's about connection and community. If people want to support our mission, they can contribute through a tip jar or donations, but the primary goal is to share these powerful experiences."

Those interested in hosting or attending a home concert or simply connecting with Gedalya and A New Song USA, are encouraged to visit the organization's dedicated webpage titled beyond-the-walls. The page includes articles about Gedalya's prison visits, inspiring stories, and a contact form where individuals can reach out, share their location, and express interest in hosting or attending an event.

About A New Song USA

Founded by Gedalya, "The Folk-Rock Rabbi," A New Song USA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to bringing uplifting music and messages to incarcerated individuals across the United States. Through volunteer-driven performances and community-supported initiatives, the organization seeks to inspire hope, foster connection, and promote positive change both inside and outside prison walls.

