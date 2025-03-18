Mexican traditional cuisine, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexican traditional cuisine, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, showcases one of the most meaningful cultural expressions in the country.Entrepreneur Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi emphasizes the vital role of Oaxacan cuisine, highlighting the depth and variety of Mexico's culinary legacy. This international recognition underscores the need to preserve and promote ancestral practices that go far beyond satisfying hunger.UNESCO acknowledges the cultural and social impact of these culinary traditions on their communities. For instance, the Mediterranean diet connects deeply with agriculture, fishing, and livestock management, as well as the preparation and consumption of food.These customs strengthen cultural identity and promote values such as hospitality and respect for diversity. Japan's washoku tradition reflects a profound commitment to nature and sustainable resource use. This philosophy, rooted in environmental care and local ingredients, parallels the principles seen in Mexican gastronomy, particularly in Oaxacan culinary practices.Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi points to Oaxaca as a clear example of how food can safeguard history and traditions. The region's rich ingredients and ancient techniques embody its role as a cultural and historical custodian.French cuisine, by contrast, stands out for its elegance and dedication to fine dining. The precise selection of ingredients, seamless pairing with wines, and meticulous table presentation define this culinary tradition. While Japanese cuisine emphasizes freshness and minimalism, French gastronomy leans toward intricate preparations and extended cooking times.“This variety of culinary philosophies reveals how every culture has created unique ways to celebrate food as a vital part of social life,” observes Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi.UNESCO describes Mexican gastronomy as an all-encompassing cultural system integrating agricultural practices and ceremonial traditions. Its bold use of spices and blending of ancient techniques with generational knowledge form its core.In Oaxaca, Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi highlights how cuisine serves as a source of nourishment and a profound expression of communal identity, passed down over time.The acknowledgment of Mexican cuisine as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity reinforces the necessity of protecting and sharing these culinary traditions. Alongside Oaxacan cuisine, other practices, such as Croatia's gingerbread-making and Korea's kimchi preservation, have gained recognition for their cultural importance.

