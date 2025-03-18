How to Help After February Severe Storms and Floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Financial contributions to recognized disaster relief organizations are the fastest, most flexible and most effective method of donating to help those affected by the February severe storms and floods.

Local and national Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs) provide emergency assistance to survivors. Those seeking to donate to the recovery efforts can do so by visiting Kentucky VOAD - Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Cash donations allow these organizations to address urgent or emerging needs quickly. When you donate cash, it also moves through the economy of the affected areas. Supplies are purchased from local sources and local people are paid to help rebuild. This type of cash flow helps the economy recover more quickly.

While you may wish to donate in other ways, cash is always best. Unsolicited goods may fail to meet the needs of disaster survivors. Sending other donations to affected areas can also complicate the jobs of staff, who now must sort through these unsolicited goods instead of helping the community. Check to see what might be needed and where before you send supplies.

Visit Volunteer and Donate | FEMA.gov to find out how you can help disaster survivors.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.