Norfolk MA Market Conditions Buy House Tips Sell Home Fast Top Real Estate Agent

Open House Large 24 X 26 Family Room Nancy Miles

Nancy Miles explains what the current real estate market conditions are in Norfolk, MA and Bristol County. Nancy believes now is a great time to sell a home.

"Real Estate has been an exciting journey for the last 40 years and I am so proud of all the families I have been able to help sell their home or find their dream home in the surrounding communities.” — Nancy Miles

WRENTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Miles from eXp Realty announced that the statistics released by the multiple listing system for Bristol County for the 4th quarter of 2024 were still strong. The number of sales increased by 12.2 percent over 2023, homes were on the market an average of 38 days and the medium sales price was $507,950. There was a total of 834 homes sold in the 4th quarter.Mrs. Miles indicated she is seeing a pickup in sales activity so far in 2025 due to interest rates dropping and the inventory of homes for sale continues to be low. The weather this past winter was brutal but with that over the buyers are coming out in larger numbers and should drive additional sales. Many offers are still coming in over the asking price and sometimes they are significantly higher.The buyer traffic at "Open Houses" is also increasing and she expects a large turnout for the property at 22 Freeman Street in Norton that she is having an "Open House" at on Sunday March 23rd from Noon to 2 PM. It is a 3-bedroom ranch and features a remodeled family room that is 24X26.Nancy Miles- CBR, CRS, GRI, CDPE real estate career started as a licensed agent in February 1985 with the Jack Conway Co. She was the # 1 producing agent in the Norton office for 11 consecutive years for sales & listings. In 1993 she was the highest producing agent company-wide consisting of 40 offices and 600 agents.During her career at RE/MAX Real Estate Center her achievements included multiple 100 Percent Club awards, multiple Platinum Club awards, the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame Club awarded in 2004. She also earned the RE/MAX LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT award in 2016. In 2013, she completed 63 transactions as an individual agent.As a Realtor she currently holds four real estate designations:GRI = Graduate Realtor's Institute, represents 200 hours of continued education plus passing tests covering many aspects of Real EstateCBR = Certified Buyer Representative, allows her the opportunity to service and represent buyer's best interests in a Fiduciary capacity.CRS = Certified Residential Specialist, for having completed required courses with extensive education and demonstrating specific expertise and experience in real estate sales. The designation is a symbol of excellence that fewer than 5% of the millions of Realtors in the country have earned.CDPE=Certified Distressed Property Expert. Extensive education for helping homeowners avoid the devastation of foreclosure.Miles is experienced in all aspects of real estate sales including residential, commercial, bank owned properties, Short Sales, first time home buyers, trade up sellers, relocation buyers and rentals. She can help sell a home fast.Her strong qualities are: Delivering World Class Service with continued communication with sellers and buyers keeping them fully informed throughout the transactionFollowing up on all details of the transactionAfter sales serviceSee what her clients have to say about her here Ongoing education regarding the latest up to date technology to enhance the service she provides to both buyers and sellers.Mrs. Miles is a native of North Attleboro, MA and currently resides in Wrentham, MA. Miles says "Real Estate has been an exciting journey over the last 40 years and I am so proud of all the families I have been able to help sell their home or find their dream home in the surrounding communities. I can't imagine another career that would have been so rewarding".Nancy MileseXp Real Estate, LLC762 East Washington Street, Unit # 1, North Attleboro 02760508-942-4925

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.