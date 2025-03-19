ULC Technologies Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

ULC Technologies' CISBOT Robot Operates in Live Cast Iron Gas Mains

Leading utility and energy innovation company recognized for positive impact on methane emissions, energy reliability and safety

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ULC Technologies, LLC, a leading robotics innovator and service provider in the utility and energy industry, is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.“ULC Technologies is thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company, which acknowledges the impact of solutions such as CISBOT , the DDC-125 Drawdown Compressor, and the Medium Voltage Cable End Preparation Machine,” says Jonathan Russell, General Manager of ULC Technologies. “At the heart of this achievement is our incredible team — from visionary engineers pushing the boundaries of technology to our dedicated operations group ensuring seamless execution—in addition to our customers who continue to advance change.”While ULC Technologies has a history of delivering innovation that drives cost savings, safety, and environmental benefits, 2024 was a pivotal year for several advanced technologies and solutions.CISBOT is a robotic system that operates under busy city streets as a means to prevent harmful gas leaks and has remediated over 142 miles of critical infrastructure since 2009. The robots were initially designed to operate in live 16"-36" cast iron gas distribution mains and were recently expanded to address additional pipeline diameters.“In 2024, ULC Technologies successfully completed the first commercial projects operating in both 12" and 48" diameter mains,” says Ryan McGowan, VP Operations at ULC Technologies. “The ability to now seal these additional pipe diameters expands the capability for gas utilities to utilize this technology to further mitigate harmful emissions.”ULC Technologies is working to further support methane emissions reduction by delivering cross compression technology to help reduce the need to vent natural gas into the atmosphere. The DDC-125 and Mini-DDC machines extract natural gas from the pipeline that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere and re-introduce it back into the active gas network.The Fast Company Most Innovative Companies program also recognized ULC’s emerging solutions such as the autonomous cable end preparation machine “ULC is working to improve the reliability of cable connections, reduce the risk of faults and improve worker safety by collaborating with Con Edison to advance autonomous tools and machines that prepare the ends of medium voltage cables for splice or termination,” says Russell. “The Cable End Preparation Machine reached a critical achievement in February 2024 when it was successfully field tested in a real-world environment for the first time—completing the world’s first fully remote end preparation with no human intervention.”The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.Learn more about ULC Technologies at https://ulctechnologies.com or find the Fast Company list of the 2025 Most Innovative Companies at https://www.fastcompany.com/91269376/energy-most-innovative-companies-2025

