Baybridge Lawyers Welcomes Commercial (Automotive) Partner, Genevieve Hehir

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baybridge Lawyers, the premier super boutique law firm representing Australia’s most prominent brands, is excited to announce the addition of Genevieve Hehir as a new commercial partner in the Automotive practice area. Genevieve’s arrival marks a significant milestone for the firm, bringing unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of success.

For a quarter of a century, Baybridge has been at the forefront of franchise and commercial law, offering exceptional legal counsel and support to well-known brands across various sectors and industries. The merger with Genevieve Hehir, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the automotive sector, represents a pivotal step in the firm’s growth strategy.

Genevieve has represented clients on the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ legal committee and is a trusted advisor to the industry’s biggest players. Her impressive client portfolio spans leading automotive importers, distributors, and dealers across all segments – including passenger, luxury, commercial, electric, hybrid, heavy trucks and freight vehicles from China, Europe, UK and the US. Genevieve has been instrumental in establishing automotive franchises from the ground up in Australia and advising global brands on market entry, franchising, and compliance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Genevieve to Baybridge,” said Marwan Kojok, CEO & Managing Partner of Baybridge. “Her impressive background and expertise add to our firm’s strong ties with building and scaling brands across the globe. Genevieve’s dedication to her clients aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier legal services.”

Founded with the vision and focus of building businesses and brands, and embodying the sought after advisors to many successful franchise networks, Baybridge has grown to become a leading name in the legal industry. Located in Sydney’s CBD, Baybridge combines the clout of a large firm with the personalised attention of a boutique practice. With the introduction of Genevieve, Baybridge boosts its female partners to 71% of the leadership team.

Genevieve’s appointment underscores the change to how legal services are provided to multinational groups and driving exceptional results for our clients. Her addition to the team highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting our ever-growing clients.

“I am honoured to join Baybridge and collaborate with such a talented team,” said Genevieve Hehir. “I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and helping our clients navigate their most complex legal challenges, particularly with the exciting times ahead in the automotive industry.”

