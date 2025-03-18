RFCLA To Host Historic Doubleheader with a Major League Rugby match and USA Eagles Women's match on April 26

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) is thrilled to take part in a landmark doubleheader event on Saturday, April 26, at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA.

LOS ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This historic day will feature the intense Cali Cup Major League Rugby (MLR) rivalry between RFCLA and San Diego Legion, followed by an international clash between the USA Rugby Women’s Eagles and Japan, kicking off their crucial 2025 Rugby World Cup preparations.The matches mark the first of six major fixtures in the USA Rugby Eagles’ biggest-ever home event schedule, as announced today by USA Rugby, World Rugby, and TEG Sport. With 12 international matches on U.S. soil this year, this series cements the United States as a major player on rugby’s global calendar, fueling long-term investment and fan growth in advance of the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups.The Women’s Eagles are laser-focused on success at the Rugby World Cup 2025 in England, while the Men’s Eagles continue their push toward RWC 2027 qualification in Australia. This massive home schedule offers American rugby fans, sports fans and Ilona Maher (?) fans unprecedented access to the national teams and boosts rugby’s impact across the country.But the big question on everyone’s lips is, “Will Ilona Maher take the pitch?”Now that her time with Bristol Bears has ended, signs point to yes. Maher’s presence would be a huge boost for the Women’s Eagles as they kick off their campaign against Japan in Los Angeles.“The U.S. is a rapidly growing rugby market with strong commercial and hosting interest ahead of the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups,” said World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson. “This test series reflects our ambition to build a sustainable competition calendar that enhances performance, attracts new audiences, and fuels rugby’s growth.”EVENT DETAILS:Saturday, April 26, 2025Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, Los Angeles- Cali Cup: RFCLA vs. San Diego Legion- USA Rugby Women’s Eagles vs. JapanRFCLA fans can purchase prorated Season Memberships now, which include all five remaining home matches of the 2025 season.For the full international schedule and more information, visit usa.rugby.GET YOUR TICKETS FOR RFCLA’S 2025 SEASON NOW: Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Single Tickets now available here! For more information on RFCLA, visit Rugby FCLA or follow the team on social media @rugbyfcla.

