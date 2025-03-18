Governor Ivey Signs Senate Bill 67 to Further Elevate Veteran Needs in Alabama, Taps Brigadier General (Ret) Jeffrey Newton to Serve as Commissioner

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 67, sponsored by Senator Andrew Jones and Representative Ed Oliver, to further elevate veteran needs in Alabama.

“Alabama’s veterans deserve our very best, and I am grateful to the Alabama Legislature for its resounding support of this important legislation,” said Governor Ivey. “We will use this new structure to focus on what matters most – serving those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms – our veterans and their families.”

The law aligns the governance structure of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) with that of other agencies in the governor’s cabinet, bringing even more accountability.

“Elevating the commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs to a cabinet-level position is certainly the right path forward for Alabama when it comes to better serving and supporting our veterans,” said Sen. Jones. “I want to thank Governor Ivey for her leadership on this issue, as well as my colleagues in the Legislature for prioritizing veteran needs in our state.”

The legislation contains two structural reforms that will pave the way for a collaborative reset of the ADVA and the State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA).

“I want to thank Governor Ivey for signing SB67 into law,” said Rep. Oliver. “I look forward to working collectively with her office, the Legislature, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the State Board of Veterans Affairs and the Veteran Service Organizations on identifying opportunities to improve the quality of life for veterans through providing more efficient and expanded services.”

The new law allows the governor to directly appoint and supervise the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner, ensuring that the Department’s leadership aligns with the governor’s vision for veteran services. This change will better leverage executive-branch resources to address pressing veteran needs – ranging from mental health and employment to education and beyond.

SB67 gives the governor more authority over the membership of the SBVA, which will shift from an oversight body to an advisory one similar to the advisory boards at various other cabinet agencies. The law gives veteran services organizations (VSOs) 60 days to provide new nominees to the governor for appointment to the board. After that, the governor may appoint a veteran of her choosing in certain circumstances, including if, for any reason, a vacancy occurs on the board.

The governor will communicate with the leadership of each of the currently recognized VSOs to begin the restructure. Governor Ivey looks forward to continued collaboration and further elevating the needs of all of Alabama’s 400,000 veterans.

“I truly appreciate the collaborative relationship we have forged with VSOs to achieve final passage of this legislation. I look forward to working with all of the VSOs in the hopes of assembling a new State Board of Veterans Affairs that can effectively advocate for the wide range of needs of our state’s veterans and their families,” added Governor Ivey.

After signing SB67, Governor Ivey also announced she is appointing Brigadier General Jeffrey Newton to serve as commissioner.

“Brigadier General Newton has earned this important job, and I am more than confident he will work to ensure our state better serves all of our 400,000 veterans. He most recently served as interim commissioner of the ADVA and previously worked in the Department to assist veterans and their families receive state and federal benefits,” said Governor Ivey. “I am grateful Jeff has answered the call to serve yet again, and I look forward to working with him to ensure Alabama is the number one state for veterans to live, work and raise a family.”

Prior to joining the ADVA, he was the director of the Joint Staff of the Alabama National Guard responsible for joint military operations relating to state and national emergencies. His 41-year military career with the United States Air Force and the Alabama Air National Guard included numerous overseas deployments with the 117th Air Refueling Wing located in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle.

His major military awards include the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Air Force and Army Commendation Medals and the Alabama Distinguished Service Medal. In November 2021, he was inducted into the United States Air Force’s Enlisted Heritage Hall – Wall of Achievers. He is a graduate of Samford University and Auburn University.

“I am humbled and grateful to be appointed to the Governor’s Cabinet and join her team. I look forward to working with other departments and cabinet officials as we continue to provide first-class support for Alabama Veterans and their families, as we have done for the past 80 years,” said Brigadier General Newton. “Several major projects are already being coordinated with the Governor’s Office, highlighting our commitment to make Alabama the most veteran friendly state in the nation.”

Brigadier General Newton’s appointment is effective tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

