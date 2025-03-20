Presearch Puts Sales Into Hyperdrive, Hires Two GVP of Sales

Presearch Hires both Dan Buckingham and Chris Huse to lead its Sales force, signaling they are ready to monetize and scale like never before.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presearch.com, Inc. - The community-powered decentralized Search Engine - is pleased to announce it has hired Dan Buckingham and Chris Huse, both as Global Vice Presidents of Sales, to lead its growing sales efforts.

Presearch is fresh off the heels of launching a crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder and is ready to invest in the monetization of its core product and its sales efforts for its flagship advertising solution, the Presearch Takeover Ad (PTA). PTAs operate as a wallpaper-style takeover ad on the Presearch.com homepage and search pages that can be geo-targeted by country or state.

Tim Enneking, CEO of Presearch said, “The entire team at Presearch is just ecstatic at being able to hire two such consummate professionals to create the first dedicated sales team at Presearch! Not only does this massively enhance monetization possibilities, but Dan and Chris will also advocate for advertisers, assuring they achieve their goals while working with Presearch. They have both already hit the ground sprinting and we expect great things from each of them.”

Dan brings over 10 years of experience in Digital & Broadcast Media sales, most recently with Audacy. Chris brings more than 15 years of experience in Digital Media sales with a strong background in the Cryptocurrency sector, which is a key vertical for Presearch.

“I am thrilled to join the Presearch team at such an exciting time and primed to contribute to this next phase of growth. I truly believe in the Presearch mission, and to see what the team is accomplishing on a daily basis is both incredible and inspiring. Privacy-focused search is a booming market as consumers prioritize their privacy and are looking for alternatives to Big Tech, and Presearch has a fantastic product.” Dan said. “Presearch Takeover Ads are a bold new way for advertisers to reach our growing user base, and it’s clearly working really well for existing clients.”

“It’s truly an honor to join such a talented team at Presearch as it continues to lead innovation in the privacy-focused, non-profiling search space," said Chris. "I’m incredibly excited to contribute to its mission and play a role in shaping the future of decentralized search!”

Presearch is currently averaging about 400,000 searches daily. The Wefunder crowdfunding campaign is ongoing and has raised nearly $150,000 in less than a few weeks.

See more information regarding Presearch Takeover Ads here: https://presearch.io/advertise

See more information regarding the ongoing Wefunder crowdfunding campaign here: https://wefunder.com/presearch

To access Presearch on the web, please visit www.presearch.com.

ABOUT PRESEARCH

Presearch.com, established in 2017, is the world’s most widely used meta-search engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Presearch does not track users’ online activity or sell their personal data to advertisers so users can search in peace. Presearch’s robust ecosystem, powered in part by the community, includes its search API, AI search results, uncensored/unbiased AI chatbot PreGPT, keyword staking, node running, search staking and an affordable advertising product suite.

