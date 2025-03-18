Turingon Charts Secure Innovation Roadmap with Plans for FedRAMP and CMMC Compliance

Proposal Pilot Expands Capabilities with Enhanced Security, Smarter Team Collaboration, and Powerful Pricing Features

AI is transforming proposal development, but security and compliance must stay central. Turingon’s commitment makes Proposal Pilot a game-changer. I’m excited to help contractors bid smarter.” — Brian Ramseur, Turingon Board of Advisors

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turingon , Inc., a leading AI -driven proposal automation platform for government contractors, today announced key advancements in security and compliance, including its pursuit of FedRAMP, CMMC, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 certifications. These initiatives reinforce Turingon’s mission to provide secure, AI-powered solutions that streamline proposal development while ensuring compliance with evolving government standards. As part of its broader product roadmap, Turingon continues to enhance Proposal Pilot with new features that improve security, team collaboration, and pricing intelligence.Why Security Matters in GovConAs federal cybersecurity expectations grow, Turingon is committed to ensuring Proposal Pilot remains the most trusted AI-driven solution in the GovCon industry, helping contractors improve efficiency, maintain compliance, and gain a competitive edge. Security and compliance efforts align with Turingon’s broader mission to empower government contractors with trusted, AI-powered automation while maintaining full user control and data security."Government contractors need AI solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also meet the highest security and compliance standards," said Arthur Runno, Co-Founder & CEO of Turingon. "From day one, we built Proposal Pilot with GovCon professionals in mind, ensuring that every feature is designed to empower teams, streamline workflows, and provide the confidence needed to bid smarter and win more."Security & Compliance: A Foundation of TrustTuringon’s commitment to security and compliance includes:• FedRAMP Authorization Pathway – Ensuring Proposal Pilot meets federal cloud security standards for contractors working with sensitive bid data.• CMMC Alignment – Supporting compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements for government contracting.• SOC 2 Compliance – Reinforcing data security, privacy, and confidentiality within AI-driven proposal workflows.• ISO 27001 Certification – Implementing best-in-class information security management to protect sensitive proposal data.• Human-in-the-Loop AI – Ensuring proposal professionals remain in full control while leveraging AI for efficiency and compliance."Security and compliance are more than checkboxes—they’re the foundation of trust in the government contracting industry," Runno added. "Proposal Pilot is designed to meet the highest security standards while keeping contractors in full control of their proposal strategy and execution."Growth Beyond Security: Proposal Pilot’s 2025 RoadmapIn addition to its security commitments, Turingon is expanding Proposal Pilot’s capabilities with new features designed to enhance collaboration and bidding efficiency:• Proposal Pilot Launch – March 2025: Now scheduling demos for the platform’s release.• Compliance Matrixes – April 2025: Automate compliance checklists to reduce risk and improve accuracy.• Team Matching – July 2025: Intelligent team matching to connect users with the right SMEs based on skills and experience.• Pricing Features – Q4 2025: AI-powered pricing tools to improve cost estimation and bid competitiveness.Security Milestones & Long-Term Commitment• CMMC Compliance – Targeted for Q4 2025: Ensures adherence to cybersecurity standards for protecting sensitive data.• FedRAMP Authorization – Targeted for Early 2026: Validates Proposal Pilot as a trusted solution for federal agencies.Expanding Industry LeadershipAs part of Turingon’s ongoing growth, Brian Ramseur has joined the company’s Board of Advisors. A proposal and capture expert with over 20 years of experience, Brian has supported federal contractors in securing billions of dollars in awards across DoD, DOJ, NASA, USAF, IC, and civilian agencies.As the Founder of Oakleaf Ventures, Brian specializes in strategic capture planning, proposal development, AI-driven efficiencies, and business development consulting for federal contractors. Previously, he led proposal and BD teams at ASRC Federal, Caliburn International, Technica Corporation, and Booz Allen Hamilton, driving high-value proposal wins and integrating AI into the proposal process."Bringing Brian onto the team strengthens our commitment to innovation, security, and industry leadership," said Runno. "His deep expertise in GovCon proposals, AI-driven capture strategies, and business development will be invaluable as we continue expanding Proposal Pilot’s capabilities and helping contractors modernize their proposal workflows."Experience Proposal PilotGovernment contractors looking to enhance their proposal strategy with secure, AI-powered automation, built by proposal professionals for proposal professionals, can schedule a demo on the Turingon website ( www.turingon.ai ).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.