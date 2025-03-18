Leading the Fight for Women in Depo-Provera Multidistrict Litigation

Depo-Provera has been linked to brain tumors, neurological damage, and vision loss. Lawsuits claim Pfizer failed to warn users of these risks. Levin Papantonio Attorney Virginia Buchanan has been appointed Co-Chair of the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee and a member of the Trial Subcommittee in the Depo-Provera MDL. Levin Papantonio Attorney Chris Paulos has been named Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel in the Depo-Provera MDL.

Levin Papantonio attorneys are appointed to leadership positions in brain tumor lawsuits against makers of the contraceptive drug.

These cases are about more than legal claims—they’re about real women who trusted a product and suffered life-altering consequences.” — VIRGINIA BUCHANAN, ATTORNEY, LEVIN PAPANTONIO

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levin Papantonio (LP) is proud to announce that LP attorneys Virginia Buchanan and Chris Paulos have been appointed to key leadership positions in the Depo-Provera Liability Litigation (MDL No. 3140). Judge M. Casey Rodgers entered the order appointing leadership on March 16, 2025.Virginia Buchanan has been appointed Co-Chair of the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee and a member of the Trial Subcommittee, while Chris Paulos has been named Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel. These appointments position Pensacola-based Levin Papantonio at the forefront of litigation on behalf of women who have suffered serious injuries due to the contraceptive drug Depo-Provera.“These cases are about more than legal claims—they’re about real women who trusted a product and suffered life-altering consequences,” Buchanan said. “For decades, I’ve fought for people who have been harmed by corporations that put profits over safety. I will bring that same relentless commitment to holding Pfizer accountable and securing justice for the women affected by Depo-Provera.”As Co-Chair of the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee, Buchanan will coordinate and oversee the activities of Plaintiffs’ counsel throughout the litigation. This includes determining plaintiffs’ positions on legal issues, managing common discovery and trial efforts, and ensuring efficiency in the proceedings. Her additional role on the Trial Subcommittee means she will also be involved in preparing trial materials and strategy to be used in this and future related cases.Chris Paulos, in his role as Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel, will serve as the primary point of contact between the Plaintiffs’ leadership team and the Court. His responsibilities include managing communications, distributing court filings to plaintiffs’ attorneys, and assisting with the coordination of litigation efforts.“Success in complex litigation goes beyond having the right facts. You must know how to build a case that can stand up to the toughest scrutiny,” Paulos said. “From MDL bellwether trials to high-stakes corporate depositions, I’ve dedicated my career to ensuring that the truth comes to light in the courtroom. As Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel, I will work to ensure that our litigation is coordinated, strategic, and focused on delivering results for those harmed by Depo-Provera.”Background on the Depo-Provera LitigationDepo-Provera, a birth control injection manufactured by Pfizer, has been linked to serious health risks, including intracranial meningiomas, a dangerous condition that can cause tumors to develop in the brain’s protective membranes, potentially leading to neurological damage, vision loss, and other serious complications. Plaintiffs allege that Pfizer failed to adequately warn users of these risks.In February 2025, all federal lawsuits against Pfizer related to Depo-Provera were consolidated into multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3140) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. The MDL process is designed to streamline pretrial proceedings by centralizing cases before a single judge, facilitating coordinated discovery, and improving efficiency in the litigation process.With these leadership appointments, Levin Papantonio reaffirms its commitment to championing the rights of those harmed by defective and dangerous pharmaceutical products.Pensacola-based law firm Levin Papantonio made an early entrance into Depo-Provera litigation and currently has filed multiple Depo-Provera lawsuits on behalf of women who developed meningiomas after using the birth control shots.Buchanan, who is heading the firm's Depo-Provera lawsuits , said she anticipates hundreds and likely thousands of cases will eventually be centralized in Pensacola in Judge Rodgers’ Court.

