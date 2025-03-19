Lilyrose Meyers Honoured with Outstanding Staff Award for Dedication to Métis Crossing

Métis Crossing Logo Lilyrose Meyers

Métis Crossing Knowledge Holder recognized for exceptional service and commitment to sharing Métis culture

It was an unexpected win, but it’s for everybody here.” — Lilyrose Meyers

SMOKY LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing is proud to celebrate Lilyrose Meyers, the recipient of the prestigious Outstanding Staff Award presented by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) . This award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in their roles, embodying the values of Indigenous tourism through exceptional service and dedication.Lilyrose Meyers, a valued member of the Métis Crossing team, was recognized for her unwavering commitment to sharing Métis culture, her profound ability to connect with guests, and her role as an invaluable ambassador for Métis heritage. Her passion for preserving and passing on traditional knowledge has made an indelible impact on both visitors and fellow staff members.“I’m just me—it’s all the staff together that make this place what it is. We’ve got a great team, and that’s what makes the experience at Métis Crossing so special," said Meyers.Lilyrose’s journey at Métis Crossing is deeply personal. With a background in community service, she was drawn to Métis Crossing as a place where families can come together and celebrate their stories. Through her work, she helps create a welcoming environment where visitors can immerse themselves in Métis traditions, from storytelling to hands-on cultural experiences.“This is the place to come and enjoy your children, your families—whatever it may be. That’s what Métis Crossing is all about,” said Meyers. “Every guest leaves a piece of themselves here, and they take a part of Métis Crossing with them. That connection means everything.”Métis Crossing extends heartfelt congratulations to Lilyrose for this well-deserved recognition. Her dedication continues to enrich the experiences of visitors and uphold the mission of Métis Crossing as a premier Indigenous cultural destination.About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, offering immersive and educational experiences that share the distinct Indigenous story of the Métis people. Located on historically significant land where Métis ancestors lived and thrived, Métis Crossing provides visitors with opportunities to engage with Métis history, culture, and traditions year-round. Through hands-on learning, storytelling, and authentic experiences, Métis Crossing connects guests with the vibrant spirit of the Métis people.

