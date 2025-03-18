Lavelle Jones Launches Book to Empower Disabled Veteran- Businesses: 'I Know Something You Do Not Know! The Big Secret'

"I Know Something You Do Not Know! The Big Secret"

U.S. Air Force veteran Lavelle Jones exposes barriers and offers solutions for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses in his new book.

Disabled veterans have sacrificed for this country, yet many struggle to grow their businesses. This book equips them with the knowledge and tools to succeed. Author: Lavelle Jones” — Lavelle Jones

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Air Force Veteran Exposes Systemic Barriers and Offers Solutions for Veteran Entrepreneurs in New BookDespite their sacrifices for the nation, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs) face systemic barriers that hinder their success. In his new book, I Know Something You Do Not Know! The Big Secret, U.S. Air Force veteran and entrepreneur Lavelle Jones exposes these challenges and provides actionable solutions to empower veteran entrepreneurs. Available now on Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble, this transformative book is a must-read for veterans, policymakers, and business leaders alike.Drawing on years of experience as an advocate for disabled veteran entrepreneurs, Jones sheds light on the barriers SDVOBs face, including lack of dedicated set-asides, networking difficulties, and access to government contracts. His book serves as a guide to help veterans navigate these challenges and achieve sustainable success.Key Themes of the Book:• Understanding SDVOBs: The critical role of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses in the U.S. economy.• Government Contracting & Supplier Diversity: Insights into policies like Public Law 109-461 and General Order 156.• Barriers and Solutions: Proven strategies to overcome obstacles in securing federal and state contracts.• Success Stories: Inspiring testimonials from veteran entrepreneurs.• Actionable Business Growth Plans: Step-by-step guidance to help veterans scale their businesses."Disabled veterans have sacrificed for this country, yet many struggle to establish and grow their businesses due to systemic barriers," says Jones. "This book is a call to action to change that narrative by equipping veterans with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed."About the AuthorLavelle Jones is not just a U.S. Air Force veteran and entrepreneur; he is a tireless advocate for disabled veterans who has faced these challenges firsthand. After serving his country, Jones struggled to navigate the complexities of government contracting. His experiences inspired him to dedicate his career to helping fellow veterans succeed in business. Through his involvement with the Nor-Cal Elite Disabled Veterans network, he has helped create resources and pathways for veteran-owned businesses to thrive.AvailabilityI Know Something You Do Not Know! The Big Secret is available now on Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble. For bulk orders, speaking engagements, or media inquiries, please contact: jjsdesigngroupacninc.netJoin the MovementBusiness leaders, policymakers, and veterans are encouraged to support SDVOBs by reading this book and taking action. For more information, visit ncdeliteveterans.orgAbout Nor-Cal Elite Disabled VeteransThe Nor-Cal Elite Disabled Veterans network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs) across the nation. Through education, networking, and policy advocacy, they empower veterans to succeed in business and secure their rightful place in government contracting opportunities.Published by Legacy Book Publications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.