U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for March 25th

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Avenue North.

At the 9:00 a.m. ceremony, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the ceremony, and former North Dakota U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider will speak. Oak Grove Fifth Grade students will sing. At the 1:00 p.m. ceremony, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Chief Judge Shon Hastings will preside over the ceremony, and Dr. Anastassiya Andrianova, a native of Ukraine and North Dakota State University Professor, will speak. The Oak Grove High School Choir will sing.

Over 190 individuals, originating from 56 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.