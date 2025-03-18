Submit Release
Attorney General Pamela Bondi Welcomes President Donald J. Trump to the Justice Department

On Friday, March 14, 2025, Attorney General Pamela Bondi welcomed President Donald J. Trump to the Justice Department. Both President Trump and Attorney General Bondi delivered remarks, as did FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

