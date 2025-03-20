WriteSmart.org Announces Free Online Classes in April

The fundamental language patterns used by skilled professional writers and editors.

Simplified, 21st Century Solutions to Meet Specific Writing Needs: Business, Government, Education, Law, Nonprofit, STEM.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Write Smart, a leader in the Plain English movement for more than 25 years, is offering free, 90-minute online classes in April for organizations and individuals interested in developing strong writing skills. The free class is based on the "Write Smart 12-Step Blueprint" — the 12 fundamental language patterns that skilled professional writers and editors rely on to communicate clearly and persuasively with their readers.In each class, the focus is on how to treat sentences as word puzzles, and how to solve writing problems by putting the pieces together. The objective is to develop a lively, engaging writing style: concise, direct, grammatical sentences organized into interesting paragraphs that are easy to follow.The class will conclude with a brief discussion on the pros and cons of using AI.For additional background information about the Write Smart Free Class, please contact me directly.

