Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads official World TB Day commemoration in KwaZulu-Natal, 24 Mar

The Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), Deputy President Paul Mashatile, will on Monday, 24 March 2025, deliver the keynote address at the national World TB Day commemorative event, and launch of the National End TB Campaign at Ugu Sports & Leisure Centre, Gamalakhe Township, Ugu District, KwaZulu-Natal.

World TB Day is commemorated each year on March 24, to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and profile efforts to eliminate the disease. This day is also designated to highlight the devastating health, social and economic impact of TB. South Africa remains amongst countries hardest hit by TB, which has remained the leading cause of death claiming around an estimated 56 000 lives a year, more than half (54%) of which are people living with HIV.

This year’s official country theme for World TB Day is ‘Yes! You and I Can End TB’– Commit, Invest, Deliver, a clarion call for leaders to champion TB efforts in their respective constituencies, as well as to encourage individual action from all South Africans to contribute to the national effort against TB.

The significance of this year’s commemoration will be marked by the launch of the National End TB campaign designed to substantially reduce TB incidence and mortality in South Africa by 2035. This campaign will be implemented in phases, starting with a focus on Case Finding and Linkage to care in the year 2025/2026.

The campaign also aims to diagnose 250,000 new TB cases in 2025/26 through targeted testing of 5 million people. This will be achieved by implementing Accelerated Targeted Universal TB Testing (TUTT) to reach people living with HIV and household contacts of confirmed TB cases.

Deputy President Mashatile will be joined by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Thamsanqa Ntuli; SANAC Civil Society Chairperson, Mr Solly Nduku; Chairperson of the SANAC Private Sector Forum, Ms Mpumi Zikalala; SANAC CEO, Dr Thembi Xulu, as well as representatives from development partners inclusive of the United Nations Agencies, USA Government Agencies, research entities, civil society movements and the private sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the commemorative events as follows:

1. Pre-Event Activity: PLHIV Sector Accountability Meeting with KZN Premier & Health Minister

Date: Sunday, 23 March 2024

Time: 14H30 – 17h00

Venue: Ugu Sports & Leisure Centre, Gamalakhe, KwaZulu Natal

2. Main Event: Official Commemoration of World TB Day 2025

Date: Monday, 24 March 2025

Time: 09h00 (please make prior arrangements for OB Vans)

Venue: Ugu Sports & Leisure Centre, Gamalakhe Township, Ugu District (near Port Shepstone) KwaZulu-Natal

