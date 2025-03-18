ND Court System Releases 2024 Annual Report

The 2024 annual report for the North Dakota Court System has been posted. The North Dakota Courts Annual Report provides statistics and information on all court system activity, including caseload data for the North Dakota Supreme Court and the district courts.
The report includes sections on specialized dockets, juvenile courts, programs and services offered by the court system, committees and boards, and an overview of court administration.
