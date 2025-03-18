iCode Glen Ellyn, IL Launches New STEM Summer Camps Focused on Hands-On Learning in Coding and Robotics

Future Innovator in Action: Young Gamer at iCode Glen Ellyn's New STEM Summer Camps

GLEN ELLYN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCode Glen Ellyn, IL introduces a new series of STEM-focused summer camps, designed to immerse children in coding, robotics, game design, and digital creativity through interactive hands-on experiences. These camps aim to enhance problem-solving, critical thinking, and technological skills in a structured environment.With an increasing demand for STEM education, these summer camps introduce students to engineering concepts, programming languages, 3D printing, drone coding, and content creation—all while encouraging innovation and teamwork. The programs are open to kids of all ages and levels or those who simply love tech, providing an engaging experience for both beginners and those looking to advance their coding skills.The camps run Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, offering both full-day and half-day options to accommodate different schedules.Camp Schedule & Tuition Discounts● Full-day camp: $399 (Limited-time $100 discount)● Half-day camp: $249 (Limited-time $50 discount)● Location: 914 Roosevelt Rd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137Expanding STEM Opportunities for Young LearnersAs industries increasingly rely on technology and automation, early exposure to STEM concepts is becoming essential. iCode Glen Ellyn’s summer camps emphasize real-world applications of technology, allowing students to build and program robots, create video games, and develop coding skills that align with modern career paths."STEM education isn't just about technology—it’s about building problem-solving skills, creativity, and confidence," said Imtiaz Yaqoob, owner of iCode Glen Ellyn. "These camps give kids a fun, hands-on way to explore coding and robotics while developing the skills they’ll need to adapt and succeed in digital world”Enrollment is now open for families looking for summer camps near Glen Ellyn, IL. More details and registration information are available at iCode Glen Ellyn Summer Camps Free Trial Class Offers a Preview of STEM LearningTo help students explore STEM education before committing to a camp, iCode Glen Ellyn is offering a free trial coding class . The campus serves families from Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, Lombard, Lisle, Glendale Heights, Carol Stream, Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Downers Grove, Addison, Westmont, Elmhurst, Warrenville, West Chicago, Bloomingdale, Bartlett.About iCodeiCode Glen Ellyn offers year-round STEM education through hands-on, instructor-led classes and camps. With cutting-edge technology like gaming computers, 3D printers, and drones, students engage in gamified learning that builds both technical and critical thinking skills.

