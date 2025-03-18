HIP Video Promo Presents: Crystal Starr releases all new music video "Part-Time Lover"

Crystal Starr's "Part Time Lover" Redefines Modern Pop

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vocal powerhouse Crystal Starr is one of music’s most compelling independent voices. Inspired by the legends of 80's radio, her signature sound is emotive and effortlessly memorable—reviving retro influences in contemporary pop. Her path to solo stardom is only her latest musical venture—her musical career began behind the scenes, singing background vocals and opening for some of the biggest names in music, like Ariana Grande, Jessica Simpson, and Yolanda Adams, before transitioning to Broadway stages.

Now living in LA, fully immersed in making original music, she’s proud to take her artistic independence to new heights—tackling challenges head-on and honing new skills to carve her precise vision. Every project is a pure, concentrated shot of the Crystal Starr experience—she’s deeply involved in each part of the creative process—writing, recording, and producing her music and visuals with the support of close friends and family. And her dedication is paying off—Rolling Stone recently praised her resourceful and visionary approach, and she’s got a lot more artistry on the horizon. Imaginative, humble, and spirited—Crystal embodies the essence of a true pop star—proving that independent artists can turn their dreams into reality—on their terms.

“Part Time Lover” is the kind of track that sticks after just one listen—an instant earworm. Co-written and produced with longtime collaborator Danny Mills, the track dazzles with irresistible 80's glamour—dripping in shimmering synths, crip percussive flairs, and infectious guitar riffs. Crystal’s vocals float over the melody with a touch of haunting echo—masterfully balancing soulful depth with pop precision. Inspired by a conversation with a friend, this sultry single explores the complexities of emotional unavailability from an outside perspective—a theme especially resonant in a modern world increasingly drawn to casual entanglements. As a friend, Crystal steps in as the voice of reason, urging those caught in the cycle of chasing their elusive, uncommitted lover to reconsider whether they’re truly fulfilled. After all, “true love shouldn’t feel one-sided,” says Crystal, and everyone deserves to be loved wholeheartedly.

Despite its spellbinding blend of music, fashion, dance, and art—the “Part Time Lover” music video was far from a big-budget production. Entirely self-directed and self-produced, it was filmed in a stylish Los Angeles loft with the help of her family. The video captures that classic “MTV” feel—pulling viewers into the swirling, conflicted emotions of the character through movement, expression, and striking imagery. Inspired by Prince’s “Diamonds and Pearls”—Crystal channels its dreamy atmosphere, vaulted spaces, and bold fashion into a fresh, reimagined setting. Dancing alongside Sebastian “Bash” Johnson—this duo delivers a mesmerizing performance—each shot brimming with longing and urgency—a feat made even more impressive without a professional production team. With its undeniable impact, “Part Time Lover” proves that an 80's pop revival isn’t just on its way—it’s already here. And Crystal, a formidable force of vibrant artistry, is more than ready to claim her place at the summit of the mountain she and her fiercely capable team have built.

More Crystal Starr at HIP Video Promo

More Crystal Starr on her website

More Crystal Starr on Instagram



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.