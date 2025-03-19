Voicify to Acquire Bite Ninja, Merging Voice AI with Remote Staffing for Restaurant Drive-Thru Revolution

Jeff McMahon and Will Clem celebrate the acquisition of Bite Ninja by Voicify Voicify Logo Bite Ninja Logo

The Q1 2025 acquisition creates a hybrid AI-human solution for drive-thrus, cutting labor costs by 50% while increasing order values by 22%.

This deal is a game-changer for restaurants, enabling 100% of telephone and drive-thru orders to be automated via a seamless combination of Voicify's AI and Bite Ninja's remote staffing capability.” — Jeff McMahon, CEO, Voicify

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voicify , a leading provider of Voice AI-driven solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bite Ninja , a tech startup specializing in remote staffing solutions for the restaurant industry. This acquisition positions Voicify to offer an unrivaled continuum of services, combining human expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to meet the evolving demands of the restaurant industry and other key verticals.Bite Ninja’s platform, which combines both proprietary hardware and software, enables remote workers, known as "Ninjas," to manage drive-thru and kiosk orders with exceptional speed, accuracy, and security. This system not only enhances customer service but also boosts operational efficiency. Restaurants utilizing Bite Ninja's technology have reported up to a 50% reduction in labor costs and a 22% increase in average ticket size. Notably, the platform is deployed at major franchisees within large brands representing over 15,000 drive-thru locations.“We are thrilled to welcome Bite Ninja into the Voicify family,” said Jeff McMahon, CEO of Voicify. “This acquisition is a game-changer for the restaurant industry. By combining Bite Ninja’s expertise in remote staffing with Voicify’s advanced AI-driven voice technology, we will not only be able to handle 100% of all drive-thru orders, but we will redefine the way restaurants interact with their customers, increasing efficiency and profitability.”Bite Ninja’s leadership team will join Voicify, ensuring a smooth transition and continued innovation in AI-powered restaurant solutions. “We built Bite Ninja to revolutionize how restaurants operate, and joining forces with Voicify allows us to accelerate that vision,” said Will Clem, Co-founder of Bite Ninja. “With Voicify’s AI-driven voice expertise, we can further enhance automation in the restaurant space, offering next-level solutions that improve both customer service and operational efficiency.”The integration of Voicify's advanced AI capabilities with Bite Ninja's remote workforce solution is expected to create a comprehensive service platform. This combination will allow clients to seamlessly transition from human-assisted services to full AI automation, aligning with their specific business needs and customer preferences. Jeff McMahon, CEO of Voicify, stated that this merger will enable restaurants to "Ensure their business remains competitive today and into the future by providing access to world-class remote customer service capabilities, while providing a seamless pathway to full AI automation at a pace that best suits their business needs and the preferences of their customers."About VoicifyVoicify is a pioneering provider of Voice AI-driven solutions, specializing in advanced voice assistant technology that caters to diverse industry verticals. The company's platform empowers businesses with conversational AI solutions that adapt seamlessly to the unique challenges and opportunities in sectors like healthcare, hospitality, dining, and beyond. By offering tailored, scalable technology, Voicify helps organizations transform customer interactions, streamline operational efficiencies, and enhance the overall user experience. Explore more at www.voicify.com About Bite NinjaBite Ninja is a technology company that provides quick-service restaurants with remote work solutions, enabling remote cashiers to manage drive-thru and kiosk operations from any location. Using thousands of U.S.-based "Ninjas," Bite Ninja helps restaurants virtually staff their drive-thrus and kiosks to create a more efficient and error-free ordering system, allowing in-store workers to focus on food quality and customer service. Bite Ninja was started in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Will Clem. The company has raised over $15 million from several prominent venture capital firms and is a graduate of the Y-Combinator start-up program. For more information on Bite Ninja, please visit www.biteninja.com Media ContactRobert NaughtonVoicifyrnaughton@voicify.comNote: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated closing of the transaction and the expected benefits of the acquisition. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.