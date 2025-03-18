Sewer testing at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kapunakea Street intersection

Main, News Posted on Mar 18, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays on Thursday, March 27. The temporary closure of one northbound lane at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street is needed for sewer line testing for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project.

The testing will be from 9 a.m. to noon. One northbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway will remain open. The left turn pocket at the intersection heading makai will also remain open.

The newly installed sewer line needs to be tested to ensure it meets standards for a sanitary sewer system. Work is being performed during the day as the sewer flows in the area were reliably lower midday. Testing during a period of lower flows reduces the risk of damage to the system.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.