Industry pioneers launch InnerGroup to accelerate in-house marketing operations

James Sanderson, Sophie Von Pflugl, and Fred Schuster (from left to right)

A new global advisory and operations company that leverages AI to solve content creation, resourcing, and operational challenges faced by internal agencies.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnerGroup ( www.innergroup.com ), an in-house marketing operations company, launches today, providing global, systemic support for internal marketers.Led by in-housing pioneers Fred Schuster and James Sanderson , InnerGroup combines experienced advisory with instant, flexible access to offshore content services. Schuster, CEO, founded McCann’s Craft Worldwide, Ogilvy’s Redworks (the predecessor to Hogarth), and Madras Global, now part of Deloitte Digital. Schuster appointed Sanderson as Global President; Sanderson founded Wunderman Thompson Inside, led Havas Studios’ Prose On Pixels in the UK, built the global creative operations practice for ICP, and was the COO of the Oliver Agency.“Brands need to treat the in-house agency as their primary Agency of Record,” said Schuster. “By aligning operations, we allow the in-house to adapt faster and more continuously to evolving demands so marketing stays relevant and brands stay resilient.”InnerGroup applies a new model it calls Adaptive Marketing Operations through two interconnected practices – InnerAdvisory and InnerStudio. InnerAdvisory applies a proprietary diagnostic tool, Inner8, to identify and analyse friction points in eight essential areas, then delivers recommendations to improve the health and strength of a marketing organisation. InnerStudio's offshore content creation and production unit leverages its proprietary AI workflow system called MediaferryAI to generate briefs from notations on a company’s workflow system, instantly assemble teams, and immediately generate content at scale.“InnerGroup’s new Adaptive Marketing Operations model and AI-first approach to offshore content creation are unique,” said Quinn O’Brien, Chief Marketing Officer at Carnegie Learning. “It gives internal teams the ability to continuously optimise performance while anticipating and accessing resources on demand.”As Schuster explains, InnerGroup’s approach combines services not currently offered to in-house agencies. On the one hand, management consultants are known to deploy enterprise-level cost-cutting strategies but lack the deeper in-house insights to properly align and quickly deploy resources to extend or scale their capabilities. On the other hand, in-house consultants focus predominantly on designing and populating internal resources, but as marketers' needs change, these models are often too rigid to adapt quickly enough to deliver.“Nearly 90% of clients have an in-house agency, but 100% of those aren't working as well as they could because they are agencies,” said Sanderson. “We can simplify and speed up marketing operations so the in-house agency gets stronger, more in sync, and more in control.”Schuster and Sanderson are supported by a team of experienced in-house marketers and joined by Sophie Von Pflugl, SVP of Client Services, who led client service for Havas, Publicis, TBWA/Chiat Day, and most recently Indicia Worldwide.The launch of InnerGroup reflects the expansion and evolution of EKCS, InnerGroup’s parent company, founded by long-time in-house experts Robert Berkeley and Tariq Husain. EKCS has supported in-house agencies for over two decades for clients such as Starbucks, Hilton, DraftKings, Yelp, Sam’s Club, and Pharmavite. Berkeley also hosts a popular podcast, Inside Jobs, where he interviews leading in-house experts.Headquartered in New York City, InnerGroup will operate globally with offices in the UK, India, and Canada.About InnerGroupInnerGroup, an EKCS company, partners with brands to build and enhance their internal marketing services eco-systems. We combine dedicated marketing operations advisors with flexible access to offshore content creation and our specialty services network via our proprietary AI technology platform, MediaferryAI – for collaboration and automation across briefing, design, and proofing.We help brands unlock their inner strength and stay continuously relevant with their customers by advising, activating, and accelerating their internal marketing organizations to achieve operational excellence. We provide ‘Adaptive Marketing Operations’ that identify and eliminate internal frictions to deliver continuous content and brand value.Headquartered in New York, InnerGroup operates globally in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, India and Australia and serves a broad range of industries including retail, pharma, CPG, manufacturing, finance, hospitality, entertainment, media publications, and more.EKCS is the parent company to InnerGroup and is headquartered in the US.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.