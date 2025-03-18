Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (03-18-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for March 18, 2025. The data discussed in this report was collected between Monday, March 10th and Sunday, March 16th.

The spring steelhead run on the Upper Salmon River continued to push upriver last week, and we started to observe more steelhead getting caught in areas upstream of Challis, ID. As the upper areas were just beginning to pick up, the fishing remained good downstream of North Fork in location code 15, which is where we recorded the highest amounts of angler effort and catch.

Catch rates varied by location code, but similar to last week, we observed catch rates improve in almost all monitored areas. Bank anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14 averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 5 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 37 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 20 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 7 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 averaged 4 hours per steelhead caught.