WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Growing at 7.5% CAGR Projected to Garner USD 7.85 Billion by 2025." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The North America Supply Chain as a Service market size was valued at $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $7,854.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.Growth in the retail industry and rise in customer expectations are expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, integration of blockchain technology is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the North America SCaaS Market as it is expected to support in connecting many systems and partners in the supply chain.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5215 The North America Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market is witnessing notable trends driven by various factors shaping the retail industry. The proliferation of mobile devices and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies are fueling substantial growth in the retail sector. This growth, in turn, is driving the demand for logistics services among various end users. Additionally, the rise in consumer expectations is a significant contributor to the expansion of the North America SCaaS market. Consumers today expect seamless and efficient delivery of goods, prompting retailers to invest in advanced supply chain solutions to meet these demands effectively.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-supply-chain-as-a-service-scaas-market/purchase-options Moreover, the growing need for strategic planning and better visibility of inventory is empowering retailers to optimize their supply chains and allocate stocks efficiently to meet customer requirements. This increased focus on supply chain management services is expected to further drive the demand for SCaaS solutions in the region. However, security concerns regarding enterprise critical information pose a challenge to market growth. Addressing these concerns and ensuring robust security measures will be crucial for the widespread adoption of SCaaS solutions.Furthermore, the integration of blockchain technology and the adoption of an omni-channel supply chain approach present lucrative growth opportunities for the North America SCaaS market. The North America SCaaS market is poised for significant growth, driven by the evolving needs of the retail industry and the adoption of innovative technologies to address emerging challenges and opportunities. Some of the key market players profiled in the report include CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilits Group), Kuehne+Nagel, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service (UPS), XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and others. 