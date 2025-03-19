Infinite Renewals & GreenShoot Innovation Partner to Scale Customer Success with HubSpot’s Service Hub

At the core of this partnership is the collaboration between two industry veterans with deep go-to-market expertise: Jeff Kushmerek, CEO of Infinite Renewals, and Jay Nathan, Partner at GreenShoot Innovation and former Chief Customer Officer.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinite Renewals , the leading system integrator for HubSpot ’s Service Hub, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with GreenShoot Innovation to help SaaS companies scale faster, drive revenue through customer success, and build high-growth businesses.At the core of this partnership is the collaboration between two industry veterans with deep go-to-market expertise: Jeff Kushmerek, CEO of Infinite Renewals, and Jay Nathan, Partner at GreenShoot Innovation and former Chief Customer Officer.Both leaders have spent their careers helping B2B SaaS companies rapidly scale their customer success and post-sales operations, remove friction between pre-sales and post-sales, and accelerate revenue growth. Their shared expertise in go-to-market strategy, SaaS scaling, and operational efficiency makes this partnership a game-changer for companies looking to optimize their customer success function as a revenue engine.Accelerating Growth by Breaking Down BarriersWith HubSpot’s Service Hub, businesses can finally connect their service and success operations with revenue goals. Through this partnership, Infinite Renewals will provide hands-on strategy, implementation, and optimization services to ensure businesses fully leverage their HubSpot investment to scale and grow."Customer Success teams are the engine behind great customer relationships, and ultimately, retention and growth," said Paul Weston, VP of Product and GM of Service Hub at HubSpot. "Infinite Renewals and GreenShoot Innovation bring end-to-end expertise in helping businesses fully leverage HubSpot’s Service Hub to create seamless, efficient, and impactful customer experiences. We’re excited to see this partnership help more teams turn CX into a true growth driver.""Companies can no longer afford to have critical customer information scattered across CRMs and CS platforms. That’s why I couldn't be more excited about HubSpot’s Service Hub, which brings a more connected approach to customer success. I’m also proud to back and partner with Jeff and the Infinite Renewals team, HubSpot’s leading system integrator for service and success platforms," said Jay Nathan, Partner at GreenShoot Innovation.A Partnership Built on Go-to-Market Expertise"Jay has a proven track record of scaling companies quickly through smart customer success strategies, and his experience aligns perfectly with our mission at Infinite Renewals," said Jeff Kushmerek, CEO of Infinite Renewals. "We both know that the key to high-growth SaaS is getting customer success, revenue, and operations working together. This partnership is about helping companies move faster, remove silos, and turn customer success into a true driver of business growth."Infinite Renewals: Your End-to-End Customer Success PartnerInfinite Renewals is more than a consulting firm—we’re an operational partner. We don’t just identify what needs to be done—we do it.From strategy to implementation, we help companies scale smarter, unify customer data, and turn CS into a true revenue driver. Whether it’s optimizing HubSpot Service Hub, creating scalable CS processes, or integrating customer success into your broader revenue strategy, Infinite Renewals is the go-to partner for SaaS companies serious about growth, efficiency, and revenue impact.About Infinite RenewalsInfinite Renewals is the premier HubSpot Service Hub integrator, dedicated to helping businesses unify customer data, optimize service operations, and drive retention and expansion. With deep expertise in customer success strategy, SaaS operations, and go-to-market execution, Infinite Renewals empowers organizations to scale faster and transform customer success into a revenue-driving function. For more information, visit www.infiniterenewals.com and follow Infinite Renewals on LinkedIn.About GreenShoot InnovationGreenShoot Innovation, based in Kansas City, is an investment platform focused on scaling software consulting firms and enabling go-to-market strategies for B2B SaaS. With a track record of backing high-growth service providers, GreenShoot accelerates expansion by providing funding, strategic advisory, and operational expertise. For more information, visit www.greenshoot-innovation.com and follow GreenShoot Innovation on LinkedIn.

