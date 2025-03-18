Elate Orthodontics Expands Access to High-Quality Orthodontic Care Along FM 423 in Frisco, The Colony, and Prosper

Orthodontists at Elate Orthodontics

Elate Orthodontics made getting braces so easy for our family. Having multiple locations along FM 423 meant we never had to travel far for appointments. The care and convenience are unmatched!” — Sarah M.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families living along FM 423, a major north-south corridor connecting The Colony, Frisco, and Prosper, now have greater access to high-quality orthodontic care thanks to Elate Orthodontics. With three strategically located offices, Elate Orthodontics is making it easier for residents in growing communities along FM 423, including Tribute, Hollyhock, and Windsong Ranch, to receive advanced and affordable orthodontic treatment without long commutes.Expanding Access to Exceptional Orthodontic CareAs Frisco, The Colony, and Prosper continue to experience rapid residential and commercial growth, access to specialized healthcare services like orthodontics has become increasingly important. Elate Orthodontics, led by Dr. Kevin Baharvand and Dr. Julia Kang, has responded to this demand by offering state-of-the-art treatment options designed to serve both children and adults efficiently and affordably.Why Families Along FM 423 Trust Elate OrthodonticsElate Orthodontics has built a reputation for excellence by providing:- Multiple convenient locations – With offices positioned along FM 423 at key intersections, families can easily access orthodontic care without needing to travel far from home, school, or work.- Comprehensive orthodontic treatment – Patients can choose from a full range of orthodontic solutions, including traditional braces, clear braces, and advanced clear aligners like Angel Aligners.- Affordable, in-network care – As an in-network provider with most major insurance plans, Elate Orthodontics ensures treatment remains financially accessible. Flexible in-house financing options are also available.- Shorter treatment times, better outcomes – With a commitment to efficient and precise treatment planning, many patients complete their orthodontic care faster than expected, achieving optimal results in less time.Conveniently Located to Serve Growing CommunitiesElate Orthodontics’ offices are strategically located along FM 423, one of the most heavily traveled roads in Denton and Collin counties, connecting State Highway 121 in The Colony to US Highway 380 in Prosper. These locations provide families with direct, convenient access to top-tier orthodontic care:The Colony Location – Located at the intersection of FM 423 and State Highway 121, next to Ross.Frisco – Tribute Location – Situated at the intersection of FM 423 and Lebanon Road, next to the UPS Store.Frisco – Hollyhock Location – Conveniently positioned on US Highway 380 across from Cook Children's Medical Center Prosper, serving families from Windsong Ranch, Rushing Middle School, and Prosper High School.A Commitment to North Texas FamiliesBeyond providing exceptional orthodontic care, Elate Orthodontics is deeply invested in the local community. Through partnerships with local schools, sports teams, and charitable organizations, the practice remains committed to supporting families and fostering a positive impact in Frisco, The Colony, and Prosper.Schedule a Consultation TodayWith multiple locations along FM 423, Elate Orthodontics makes starting orthodontic treatment more convenient than ever. Families seeking expert braces or clear aligner treatment are encouraged to schedule a free consultation today.Call (972) 538-4343Visit ( https://elateorthodontics.com ) to book onlineAbout Elate OrthodonticsElate Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic provider in North Texas, serving patients in Frisco, The Colony, and Prosper. With a focus on cutting-edge treatment, affordability, and exceptional patient care, Elate Orthodontics is committed to delivering beautiful smiles with efficiency and precision.For media inquiries, please contact:info@elateorthodontics.comFind your nearest location: ( https://www.elateorthodontics.com/elate-orthodontics-locations/

