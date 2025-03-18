NAFC Awards Sandip Vasavada, MD SUFU 2025 Continence Care Champion

Sarah Jenkins, NAFC Executive Director awards Sandip Vasavada, MD

The National Association for Continence named Dr. Sandip Vasavada as the 2025 recipient of the Rodney Appell Continence Care Champion Award.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAFC Awards Sandip Vasavada, MD 2025 SUFU Continence Care Champion for exceptional urology care and field advancement

The National Association for Continence had the honor of naming Dr. Sandip Vasavada as the most recent recipient of the Rodney Appell Continence Care Champion Award during SUFU winter meeting.

Established in 2000 by the National Association For Continence, the Rodney Appell Continence Care Champion Award recognizes healthcare providers who serve as role models to others for outstanding contributions to research, clinical practice, and of course, patient education. Named for Dr. Rodney Appell, the award honors practitioners who set the standards of excellence in supporting patients and managing the treatment of the issues surrounding incontinence.The SUFU winter meeting was held with the objective of improving the art and science of Urology through basic and applied clinical research in urodynamics and neurourology, voiding function and dysfunction, female urology and pelvic floor dysfunction, and disseminating and teaching these concepts. The Society fosters interdisciplinary dialogue and communication, promotion of the development of young scientists, and the development of scientific, educational, and professional activities through publications.Sandip Vasavada, MD, serves as Urologic Director, Center for Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery (URPS), at Cleveland Clinic within the Glickman Urological Institute. Together with his other colleagues he helps represent one of the largest centers for urogynecology and reconstructive genitourinary surgery in the United States. He is also Professor of Surgery (Urology) at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and has a joint appointment with the Women's Health Institute. He is the Janina and Jim Miller Endowed Chair of Female Pelvic Health as of 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.Dr. Vasavada completed his urology residency at Cleveland Clinic subsequent to beginning a fellowship in female urology, neuro-urology, and reconstruction at the UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California. Dr. Vasavada has published numerous manuscripts and book chapters in the area of voiding dysfunction and urinary incontinence and has been named to "Top Docs" in Philadelphia and Cleveland magazines for over 20 years, Crain’s Cleveland Business Top 40 under 40 and the Urology department Teacher of the Year. He has published three textbooks and has authored over 100 manuscripts and over 25 book chapters as well as numerous abstracts and videos. He has lectured and demonstrated surgical techniques around the world in over 20 countries.Dr. Vasavada is a reviewer for seven major journals in the field of urology, urogynecology and voiding dysfunction. He has helped author the American Urological Association (AUA) and Society of Urodynamics and Female Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) Guidelines in both Overactive Bladder (OAB) and Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI). Additionally, Dr. Vasavada is Past-President of SUFU (Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine, and Urogenital Reconstruction), the main society in Female Urology.Dr. Vasavada's main clinical interests lie in the area of urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse and complex reconstruction of the female lower urinary tract and management of complications of vaginal and lower urinary tract surgery. His current research interests are in the field predictive models for use of Artificial Intelligent (AI) in UTI and OAB management and development of care pathways for optimizing care in patients undergoing complex incontinence and prolapse surgery.Sarah Jenkins, Executive Director for the National Association for Continence presented Dr. Vasavada the award on behalf of the organization.“We are thrilled to honor Dr. Sandip Vasavada on his outstanding contributions to the field of urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery. His dedication to advancing patient care, groundbreaking research, and surgical innovation has made a lasting impact on countless lives. As a leader, educator, and pioneer in his field, Dr. Vasavada continues to inspire the next generation of physicians while shaping the future of urology. We celebrate his achievements and honor his unwavering commitment to excellence in medicine,” said Jenkins.To learn more about other Continence Care Champions and the important work at NAFC please visit NAFC.org. NAFC strives to help healthcare providers understand the challenges facing those challenged with incontinence each and every day. Together we can help those understand the management solutions and treatment options currently available.ABOUT NAFCNational Association for Continence is a national, private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with incontinence, voiding dysfunction, and related pelvic floor disorders. NAFC's purpose is to be the leading source for public education and advocacy about the causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatments, and management alternatives for incontinence. More information is available online at www.NAFC.org ####

