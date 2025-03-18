Business Transition Strategies Facilitates Sale of Highland Park Market

Highland Park Market Sold

Business Transition Strategies (BTS), a Touchstone Advisors company, is proud to announce the successful sale of Highland Park Market.

We’re thrilled to carry on the tradition of Highland Park Market under our new name, Coventry Public Market” — Harsh Patel, new owner

COVENTRY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Transition Strategies (BTS), a Touchstone Advisors company, is proud to announce the successful sale of Highland Park Market to Harsh Patel. BTS represented Matt Miner, the former owner, in the transaction.

Highland Park Market, a beloved, full-service upscale grocery store located in Coventry, CT, has been a cornerstone of the local community for nearly 50 years. Reflecting on nearly five decades of ownership, Matt Miner shared, “Highland Park Market has been a special part of my family’s history. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Coventry community, every customer, and especially our dedicated employees for their commitment and hard work.”

Harsh Patel, the new owner, is excited to continue the legacy of the market with a new name – Coventry Public Market. “We’re thrilled to carry on the tradition of Highland Park Market under our new name, Coventry Public Market,” said Patel. “Our commitment to serving the community and providing great products and service is stronger than ever. We’re excited to continue being a trusted local staple.”

Coventry Public Market continues to offer the high end grocery experience that patrons have come to expect. The focus on fresh baked goods, fresh meat and seafood, ready to eat meals, and wide range of hot and cold deli options will not change. Check out their new social media platforms.

Deborah Agrafojo and Lauren Altschuler represented Business Transition Strategies as exclusive M&A advisors for Highland Park Market.

For more information, please contact: Lauren Altschuler

About Business Transition Strategies

Business Transition Strategies (BTS) is committed to quality and customer excellence and has many years of experience in the lower-middle markets. BTS has become the go-to partner for M&A advisory, business valuation, consulting and exit planning. It also offers traditional business brokerage services through NH Business Sales. For more information, visit www.businesstransitionstrategies.com

