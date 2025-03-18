Parks Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical Sees Surge in Online Visibility with 1SEO’s Targeted SEO Strategy

Parks Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical's organic traffic surged 62.55% with 1SEO’s SEO strategy.

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parks Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical has seen a remarkable surge in online visibility and search engine rankings , thanks to a strategic SEO initiative led by 1SEO Digital Agency. The company, which serves multiple communities with HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, partnered with 1SEO to strengthen its digital marketing for HVAC and capture more local search traffic.In a major win for the business, organic traffic sessions have soared by 62.55% over the last 90 days, while engaged sessions have climbed by 18.29%. Additionally, visitors are spending more time exploring the site, with average engagement time per session increasing by 10.23%. The company’s keyword rankings have also experienced significant growth, now reaching 2,113 total keywords, with a growing number ranking in the top 10 search results.1SEO’s targeted local SEO approach focused on optimizing all core service pages for high-intent searches and developing an extensive network of location-based pages to expand reach across multiple service areas. These efforts have led to substantial improvements in Google Search Console data, with total search impressions skyrocketing from 584K to 1.28M. Clicks more than doubled during this period, demonstrating that enhanced visibility is translating into increased user engagement.“The results we’re seeing for Parks Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical are a direct reflection of a well-executed SEO strategy,” said a representative from 1SEO Digital Agency. “By refining their keyword strategy and creating content that targets both industry-specific searches and local service areas, we’ve significantly increased their online reach and lead potential.”With this momentum, Parks Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical is now in a stronger position to capture market share and attract high-quality leads. As search engine rankings continue to improve, the company is poised for sustained digital growth and increased customer inquiries.

