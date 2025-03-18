SGS Launches FSMA 204 Food Traceability Solutions

FSMA 204 aims to enhance food safety by improving supply chain traceability

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has launched comprehensive, integrated FSMA 204 Food Traceability Solutions to help food manufacturers and producers meet the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) latest Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Section 204 requirements.FSMA 204 aims to enhance food safety by improving supply chain traceability. It targets high-risk foods on the Food Traceability List and mandates detailed recordkeeping, traceability plans and rapid data sharing.While the compliance deadline is January 20, 2026, many retailers are already seeking early adoption by suppliers.Naghmeh Raiyat, Global Head of Food Assurance at SGS, said: “Today’s launch reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the industry’s growing need for enhanced food safety and traceability.“As the compliance deadline for FSMA 204 approaches, businesses face mounting pressure to enhance their traceability systems. Thanks to our extensive knowledge of FSMA requirements, we have developed a solution that will empower businesses with the tools and confidence to not only achieve compliance but also build more resilient and transparent supply chains. Ultimately, this marks another welcome step forward in strengthening consumer trust in food safety.”Designed to address the increasingly complex compliance needs of stakeholders in the food industry, FSMA 204 Food Traceability Solutions combine FSMA 204 audits, training and the TRAKKEY digital traceability platform:• FSMA 204 audits: ensures that organizations meet the FDA’s rigorous traceability requirements. These audits focus on verifying the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of Key Data Elements (KDEs) and Critical Tracking Events (CTEs). By assessing the readiness of traceability systems, the audits support the swift identification and removal of contaminated food products to safeguard public health• FSMA 204 training: provides food businesses with the knowledge and skills to implement robust traceability plans. Available online and in person, these courses cover critical aspects of FSMA 204, including traceability rules, KDEs and CTEs, enabling organizations to navigate FDA inspections and meet regulatory demands confidently• TRAKKEY digital traceability platform: ensures real-time supply chain-wide visibility. Validated by billions of annual transactions, TRAKKEY integrates effortlessly into existing IT systems and workflows, offering a scalable and powerful tool to:o Enhance outbreak investigations: quickly identify contamination sources to enable faster responseso Reduce recalls: pinpoint contaminated products to minimize financial losseso Improve product information: insights into the origin, processing and distribution of food itemso Streamline data sharing: efficient communication between trading partnersFor more information about the FSMA 204 Food Traceability Solutions, please visit: https://www.sgs.com/en/services/fsma-204-food-traceability-solutions About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

