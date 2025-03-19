Pineapple Express Cannabis Co. Unveils Major Growth Strategy for 2025

Beta testing program starts as company rolls out revolutionary Groovy PaaS for enhanced product verification and supply chain transparency, and Consumer rewards

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)

Authenticate, before you Medicate isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s our mission. When health is at stake, knowing exactly what you’re consuming isn’t optional.” — Frank Yglesias-Bertheau

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP ) today announced a comprehensive growth strategy for 2025, highlighted by a strategic share exchange agreement with Santo Mining Corp, d/b/a Groovy Company (USOTC: $SANP) and the significant expansion of its Groovy PaaS beta testing program across eight key cannabis industry partners.Share Exchange AgreementPinya XP has finalized terms for a share exchange agreement with Groovy Company, establishing a strategic alliance that leverages both companies’ strengths in cannabis market innovation and blockchain technology infrastructure. Under the agreement, shareholders will benefit from expanded market opportunities and technological synergies between the two companies, both trading on the US OTC market.“This share exchange represents a pivotal moment in our growth trajectory,” said Frank Yglesias, Chief Executive Officer of both Pinya XP and Groovy Company. “By aligning these complementary businesses, we’re creating a powerful combination of cannabis industry expertise and cutting-edge blockchain capabilities that positions both companies for accelerated growth. As CEO of both entities, I’m uniquely positioned to ensure seamless integration and maximum shareholder value.”Six-Month Intensive Beta Testing ProgramPinya XP has launched a comprehensive six-month beta testing initiative for the Groovy PaaS platform, running through Q2 2025 in preparation for the official commercial launch in Q3 2025. This real-world testing phase involves eight carefully selected partners representing all major segments of the cannabis supply chain.The beta testing program is strategically designed to validate the platform’s capabilities in live operating environments across multiple states with varying regulatory requirements. Rather than relying on simulated data, this approach ensures the technology is thoroughly tested under authentic market conditions.Key functionalities undergoing intensive real-world testing include:1- Authentication & Verification: Testing tamper-proof digital identities for cannabis products from seed to sale in actual production environments2- Supply Chain Tracking: Implementing immutable records of custody transfers during genuine product movement3- Regulatory Compliance: Validating automated reporting capabilities against current state-specific requirements4- Consumer Engagement: Testing interactive features with real consumers at participating retail locations5- Data Analytics: Evaluating business intelligence generation using actual market data and transaction patternsThe beta partners represent the full cannabis ecosystem: cultivation operations, processing facilities, testing laboratories, distribution networks, retail dispensaries, and technology integration specialists. This comprehensive approach ensures the platform is thoroughly validated across all touchpoints in the supply chain before commercial release.“These next six months of intensive beta testing are absolutely critical to our successful market entry,” said Kevin Jodrey, Chief Cannabis Officer. “By working with actual operators handling real cannabis products under current regulatory frameworks, we’re able to refine our technology to address the practical challenges that exist in the market today. This isn’t theoretical testing—it’s putting our platform through its paces in the exact environments where it will ultimately operate.”Strategic Importance of Pre-Launch Testing1- Regulatory Adaptation: Allows for refinement of compliance features across multiple state jurisdictions before full launch2- Scalability Confirmation: Tests the system’s ability to handle increasing transaction volumes as more partners join3- Security Validation: Provides extended time to identify and address potential vulnerabilities under real-world conditions4- ROI Documentation: Establishes concrete case studies and performance metrics to support the commercial launch5- Integration Optimization: Enables refinement of APIs and connection points with various existing cannabis business systems“What makes this six-month beta period so valuable is that we’ll enter our commercial launch with proven, field-tested technology rather than theoretical capabilities,” said Marc Williams, Chief Operations Officer. “By the time we reach our Q3 2025 launch date, we’ll have documented performance data from thousands of real-world transactions across multiple supply chain touchpoints.”About PINYA XPPineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP) is driven by a mission to save lives through its innovative GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform provides unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity via a centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain, creating an immutable seed-to-sale record accessible through QR-NFT tags. This technology prevents counterfeit products from reaching consumers, ensuring product safety and enabling healthcare professionals to recommend products with verified profiles. The company’s GROOVY Rewards program transforms authentication into an engaging experience where consumers earn rewards for verifying products and completing educational modules. Its revolutionary Geno-NFT Library provides intellectual property protection for cannabis genetics, enabling growers to register unique strains and receive automatic royalties. Through the GROOVY Marketplace and AI-powered analytics, PINYA XP connects all ecosystem elements to provide actionable business insights while maintaining the highest standards of product safety and quality.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. These factors, as well as risks relating to the general economy, market volatility, and competitive activity, are further detailed within the "Risk Factors" section of this document.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.