Unveil Hydrogen-Powered Maritime Innovation at H2Hub Summit

Source: Sea Cheetah

Sea Cheetah and HYSKY Society partner to advance hydrogen mobility. CEO Serge Markoff to unveil WIG vessels at HYSKY Society's H2Hub Summit on March 19, 2025.

Our partnership with HYSKY Society represents a defining milestone in cross-sector hydrogen adoption. Our revolutionary vessel technology will transform mobility, just as HYSKY is doing for aviation.” — Serge Markoff, CEO of Sea Cheetah Corporation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Cheetah Corporation and HYSKY Society Sea Cheetah Corporation, a pioneer in hydrogen-powered maritime transportation and decentralized H2 Power, and HYSKY Society, a leading advocate for hydrogen aviation and clean energy solutions, are forging a powerful alliance to advance hydrogen-powered mobility across land, sea, and air. Serge Markoff, Founder & CEO of Sea Cheetah Corporation, takes center stage at the H2Hub Summit to present the next frontier of maritime innovation—hydrogen-powered Wing-in-Ground Effect (WIG) vessels designed for high-speed, zero-emission coastal and island transportation.The maritime industry alone is a $2+ trillion market, vital to global trade, coastal and island economies. With over 40% of the world’s population living in coastal regions, the need for clean, efficient transportation has never been greater. Sea Cheetah’s advanced hydrogen propulsion technology is poised to redefine this sector, creating a scalable and decentralized ecosystem for sustainable maritime travel. The company is at the forefront of decentralized hydrogen production and fueling networks, ensuring sustainable and scalable maritime solutions.A Vision for Hydrogen-Powered Mobility“Our partnership with HYSKY Society represents a defining milestone in cross-sector hydrogen adoption,” said Serge Markoff, CEO of Sea Cheetah Corporation. “We are proving that hydrogen isn’t just the future—it’s here now. Our revolutionary vessel technology will transform maritime mobility, just as HYSKY is doing for aviation.”Danielle McLean, Executive Director of HYSKY Society, emphasized the importance of multi-modal hydrogen applications: “Sea Cheetah’s innovation aligns perfectly with our vision of hydrogen-powered world on land and in the air with the sea. The H2Hub Summit is an opportunity to showcase how aviation and maritime can lead the way in clean and practical energy adoption in transportation.”Accelerating the Hydrogen EconomyTogether, Sea Cheetah Corporation and HYSKY Society are pushing the boundaries of hydrogen-powered mobility. By demonstrating real-world applications at the H2Hub Summit, they are proving that clean energy solutions are not just conceptual—they are commercially viable and ready to scale.The H2Hub Summit, scheduled for March 19, 2025, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM CDT on Zoom, will gather industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to showcase the future of hydrogen adoption, infrastructure, and scalable solutions. Markoff’s participation will highlight the synergies between maritime and aviation hydrogen adoption, further reinforcing industries’ practical need for a zero-emission future.About Sea Cheetah CorporationSea Cheetah Corporation is at the forefront of hydrogen-powered maritime mobility, developing next-generation Wing-in-Ground Effect (WIG) and other vessels that enable ultra-fast, fuel-efficient coastal transportation. With its decentralized hydrogen production and fueling infrastructure, Sea Cheetah is building the future of zero-emission maritime travel now.For more information, visit www.seacheetah.com About HYSKY SocietyHYSKY Society is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing hydrogen-powered aviation and clean energy solutions. Through education, advocacy, and industry collaboration, HYSKY is shaping the future of sustainable hydrogen-powered mobility.For more information, visit www.hysky.org Media Contacts:Sea Cheetah Corporation: Serge Markoff | press@seacheetah.com | +1 305-697-44-84HYSKY Society: Angela Thurman | angela@hy-sky.net | +1-214-444-9138

H2Hub Summit Video 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.