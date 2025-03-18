Hemp Clothing Market Size to Reach USD 23.02 Billion by 2031; The North America Region Held the Largest Market Share

The hemp clothing market was valued at $2.29 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Region wise, LAMEA region is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period and North America dominated the global hemp clothing market with the market share of 40.5%.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hemp clothing market generated $2.29 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global hemp clothing market based on type, end-user, distribution channel and region. The report offers a detailed analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment through graphical and tabular representation. This analysis might assist market players, investors, and new entrants in devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and dominating segments that is mentioned in the report.Based on type, the dress segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than one-fifth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The activewear segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the women segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The kids segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the independent retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segment such as hypermarket, e-commerce, and others.Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global hemp clothing market report include Patagonia, IncTentreeThought ClothingTOAD&COBack Beat CoEcofibreEileen FisherGroceries ApparelJungmavenLANIUS GmbHLevi Strauss & CoONNO T-Shirt CompanyOuterknownUnited By BlueWAMA UNDERWEAR

