Raleigh Music Publishing and The ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund Partner to Acquire Iconic Kal Mann Publishing Catalog

Legendary Songwriter Kal Mann

Catalog includes over 200 classic songs including massive hit “Jump Around”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raleigh Music Publishing LLC and The ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund are pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority interest in the Kal Mann publishing catalog. Kal Mann is a legendary American lyricist best known for writing hit songs for Chubby Checker, Elvis Presley, Charlie Gracie and other iconic artists. His work played a pivotal role in shaping the early rock & roll era, with many of his songs becoming timeless classics that continue to resonate across generations. The catalog includes the hits, “Jump Around” recorded by House of Pain, “Let’s Twist Again” performed by Chubby Checker and “Bristol Stomp” by the Dovells.

“Jump Around” which samples the song “Popeye the Hitchhiker” by Chubby Checker was released in 1992. The song was recorded by House of Pain and produced by DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill fame. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and was nominated for a Grammy that same year. “Jump Around” has become a cultural anthem that is deeply embedded in sports and entertainment and is famously played at Camp Randall Stadium during Wisconsin Badgers games, igniting thousands of fans in an iconic jumping tradition. "Let's Twist Again" performed by Chubby Checker was awarded the 1961 Grammy Award for Best Rock & Roll Recording. It peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has become a recognizable timeless classic that continues to be featured in sync placements worldwide. “Bristol Stomp” recorded by the doo-wop singing group The Dovells was released in 1961 and peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has been repeatedly used in Fox Sports NASCAR broadcasts and has also been featured in numerous other tv shows.

All three tracks have experienced consecutive years of streaming growth, and with their ongoing use in sync licensing, they remain positioned for continued commercial success. Similar to last year’s resurgence of Bye Bye Bye, these songs have the potential to spark new viral moments across digital platforms.

"We are thrilled to partner with ICM Crescendo on this acquisition. These are cornerstone songs in popular music history, and by working together, we can unlock new opportunities, whether through sync placements or creative initiatives that introduce these classics to new audiences,” said Peter Raleigh, Co-President at Raleigh Music Group.

ABOUT RALEIGH MUSIC GROUP:

Global music publisher Raleigh Music Group, headquartered in Times Square, NYC, with offices in Los Angeles and Miami, was founded in 2016 by longtime music execs Peter Raleigh and Steven Storch. The company is renowned for its roster of iconic catalogs as well as its commitment to artist development and strong relationships with songwriters and composers. Raleigh Music represents the iconic catalogs of Elvis Presley, George Gershwin, Alan Jay Lerner, Jr. Walker, Lee Morris, Anthony Newley, Bo Diddley, Frank Wilson, Brenda Holloway, Denise Rich, Lords of the Underground, Willy Deville, Mutiny, and Muhammad Ali. The company also publishes a select roster of contemporary artists, composers, and producers, including Justin Jesso, Conkarah, Suriel Hess, Shawn James, Sky McCreery, Tarro, Is0kenny, Anthony Russo, Croosh, OBN Jay, and Skrizzly Adams.

About ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund

ICM Crescendo Music Royalty Fund provides investors with an attractive, diversified and long-term revenue stream of royalties by investing directly and indirectly in musical and entertainment intellectual property rights in the form of music royalties.

