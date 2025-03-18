Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little joined Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and state lawmakers Monday as he signed Senate Bill 1069 appropriating an additional $5 million in ongoing funding to support literacy in public schools. The appropriation follows the Governor’s KEEPING PROMISES recommendation for public education.

With the signing of the bill, the State of Idaho has increased funding for literacy by close to $78 million annually – a more than 500% increase – since Governor Little took office.

“My priority has been and will continue to be getting all Idaho kids to read proficiently by a young age. It just makes sense. Our investments in public education later will have more impact if we can give students a strong start. It is not only our constitutional obligation but our moral obligation as well. Our five-fold increase in literacy funding since I took office is something I am truly proud of,” Governor Little said.

Idaho’s K-12 public schools have received $17 BILLION in state support since Governor Little took office – a nearly 60% increase. Increased funding for teacher pay and benefits, literacy, and facilities along with added discretionary funding for local school districts are among the highlights of the investments. Supporting public education remains Governor Little’s top priority.