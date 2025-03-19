ABSOLUTE CAPITAL EXPANDS HELD-AWAY 401(k) ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM WITH 30 NEW INVESTMENT OPTIONS

Absolute Capital

WIN Platform now offers 350+ investment options for RIAs to use in building risk-aligned 401(k) allocations in clients’ held-away workplace retirement accounts

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Capital, which provides financial advisors with a turnkey asset management platform for the direct management of held-away assets in workplace retirement accounts, has added 30 new separately managed account options to its Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform. WIN enables advisors to seamlessly and directly manage clients' workplace retirement accounts—401(k), 403(b), and 457 accounts—while they are still employed.

More than 350 investment models are now available to independent financial advisors on WIN, including new SMAs from Boston Partners, Cornerstone, Goldman Sachs, Renaissance and Zack’s. Other model managers on the platform include BlackRock, Capital Group-American Funds, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar, Northern Trust, Russell Investment, State Street, Vanguard, Wilshire and others.

“The expanded lineup gives RIAs even more choices for directly advising their clients’ 401(k) plan assets—with expansive investment options beyond the account’s core menu,” said Absolute Capital CEO Brenden Gebben. “Our end-to-end solution makes it streamlined and simple for advisors to provide truly holistic financial guidance to their clients, which ultimately may lead to better portfolio outcomes.”

WIN Streamlines 401(k) Management for RIAs

Absolute Capital developed the WIN platform to provide independent RIAs with a secure, scalable, and fully integrated technology solution for managing clients' workplace retirement accounts without becoming plan advisers. WIN enables compliant access to manage these accounts directly, eliminating the need for shared client credentials or passwords.

Management fees are deducted directly from managed accounts, removing the need for advisors to bill from other accounts or request client checks. The platform's automated trading and rebalancing capabilities eliminate the manual burden and compliance issues associated with trading accounts as the client. Through established relationships with leading retirement plan sponsors, custodians, and recordkeepers, Absolute Capital delivers a complete solution to retirement asset management.

WIN integrates seamlessly with advisors' existing technology stacks, feeding workplace retirement data directly into advisor dashboards for a comprehensive view of clients' financial positions. The platform is compatible with major industry tools including Advyzon, Orion, Black Diamond, E-Money, Redtail, Advisor Engines, CircleBlack, Money Guide Pro, Tamarac, Addepar and more.

"It's critical for advisors to have access to all aspects of their clients' financial data in one place to provide truly holistic financial planning," said Gebben. "Our platform's advanced connectivity allows advisors to monitor 401(k) holdings alongside other assets, enabling them to spot opportunities that might get overlooked in a fragmented system and provide more informed advice to clients."

About Absolute Capital

Absolute Capital, the industry's only fintech provider leveraging its expertise as an RIA, developed the Workplace Investment Navigator (WIN) platform to help advisors manage clients' workplace retirement accounts without becoming plan advisors. With WIN, investment advisors can compliantly manage held-away client assets without the security issues of client credential utilization, while also enhancing their practice efficiency using the platform’s fully automating billing, trading and reporting. WIN's secure platform features more than 350 portfolio managers and models. For more information, visit www.abscap.com.

