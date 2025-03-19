Geonet eSIM Introduces Integrated Data and Voice Services for Global Users

Geonet eSIM Logo

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geonet eSIM has introduced a new eSIM service that combines mobile data and voice capabilities, aiming to enhance connectivity for international travelers, remote workers, and expatriates. The service is available in more than 200 countries and regions, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards or traditional roaming services.

The eSIM enables users to access mobile data for internet browsing, streaming, and video calls. Additionally, the service offers an option to obtain a dedicated phone number for making international calls. Phone numbers are now available for users in the UK, USA, Canada, and the Netherlands, expanding accessibility for international communication. This development positions Geonet eSIM as one of the few providers to integrate both data and voice functionalities into a single eSIM offering.

The increasing adoption of eSIM technology is reshaping global telecommunications, providing users with greater flexibility and cost-efficient alternatives to conventional mobile services. Analysts indicate a growing demand for eSIM solutions, particularly among those requiring seamless cross-border communication.

Key features of the Geonet eSIM service:

Global Coverage – Mobile data access in over 200 destinations.

Instant Activation – Digital setup without the need for a physical SIM.

Flexible Plans – Various data plans available to accommodate different usage needs.

No Roaming Charges – Local rates applied without hidden fees.

Integrated Voice Services – Option to acquire a phone number for international calls, with availability in the UK, USA, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The introduction of this service aligns with the broader shift towards digital and eSIM-based mobile connectivity. As demand for efficient and reliable communication solutions grows, advancements in eSIM technology contribute to a more streamlined and accessible mobile experience.

