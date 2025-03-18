How Fish Finders Support Sustainable Fishing in North America

North America fish finders Market Size and Growth

The North America fish finders market is registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2032.

The commercial fishing segment is the largest market for the North America fish finders market.” — Allied Market Research

A fish finder, or sounder, is a high-frequency sonar device equipped in boats that facilitates the identification of aquatic animals and offers information on various underwater parameters such as distribution of fish schools, water depth, and seabed conditions. The device consists of two major components, a transducer and a head unit, that is attached to a display. The transducer sends and receives sonar signals, whereas the head unit interprets the received signals and subsequently converts them into graphics that are displayed on the screen. To correctly locate fish schools, the signals reflected from fishes are displayed differently than those reflected from corals, stones, and other objects. 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. One of the most popular recreational activities in the U.S. is fishing. According to Statista, fishing participants grew by 3.2 million from 2022 to 2023. Approximately 57.7 million individuals participated in fishing in saltwater, freshwater, and fly fishing in the U.S. in 2023. In 2021, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Office of Science and Technology claimed that the U.S. ranks as one of the major consumers of seafood annually. Residents in the U.S. consumed around 20.5 pounds of seafood per capita in 2021, which majorly included finfish and shellfish. The NOAA report further states that with increasing preference for finfish and shellfish, the per capita fish consumption increased by 30%. This has significantly fostered the sales of fish finders in North America. Allied Market Research reports that the North America fish finders market is expected to reach a revenue of $314.9 million by 2032 from $194.2 million in 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2032.Furthermore, a study published by Stanford University states that fish consumption is estimated to rise by 80% by 2050. Moreover, the total weight of fish harvested is expected to double, which consists of guts, bones, and shells. As a result, the rise in the trend of fishing in the U.S. and the substantial increase in fish consumption act as the key driving forces for the rising adoption of fish finders. This is attributed to the fact that fish finders are essential for recreational and professional fishing activities. 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐬 With the exponential increase in fishing activities, the declining fish population has emerged as a major concern. The high mortality rate of fish is attributed to a rise in indiscriminate fishing practices like trawling. The 2024 update on the Living Planet Index for Migratory Freshwater Fishes demonstrated that the global fish population witnessed a stark decrease of 81% between 1970 and 2020. The study further claims that few regions witnessed considerably more decline in fish population as compared to others. For instance, a severe decrease was reported in Latin America and the Caribbean, which was 91%. Europe registered a 75% decline, whereas North America exhibited a decrease of 35%. Thus, governments are taking the initiative to increase awareness about sustainable maritime resource management practices and promote modern fishing methods. Technologies such as fish finders serve as valuable tools that assist fishermen in identifying large fish schools in vast sea areas. 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 On December 9, 2024, Humminbird, a leading provider of advanced fishing technology, introduced two innovative fish finders, the XPLORE™ series, and MEGA Live 2 forward-facing sonar. XPLORE helps anglers focus as it is equipped with a fast quad-core processor, quick start-up, and customizable side buttons, which make navigation effortless. The easy-to-use touchscreen and full keypad provide quick access to key features like spot-lock, mapping, and waypoint management. MEGA Live 2 works smoothly with XPLORE, providing clear visibility and improving the fishing experience for all anglers. Fish finders are gaining high traction in North America due to an increase in fish consumption and a rise in recreational and professional fishing activities. However, with the rise in random fishing practices such as trawling, the region has witnessed an alarming decrease in the fish population. To promote sustainable fishing practices, governments are promoting the use of modern fishing methods like fish finders, which help fishermen to identify large fish schools and increase catch volume. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

