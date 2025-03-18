Award-Winning Novel This Time Could Be Different by Khristin Wierman Continues to Inspire Readers

Khristin Wierman This Time Could Be Different: A Novel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Time Could Be Different (SparkPress 2023), a novel by Khristin Wierman, remains a thought-provoking and engaging read for those exploring themes of self-discovery, ambition, and personal fulfillment. Winner of the 2024 IPPY Bronze Medal in Popular Fiction, this novel has been lauded as “funny, poignant, original, and memorable” by The Midwest Book Review and a “beautiful thinking-novel” by Eileen MacDougall, host of WCTV’s Book Stew.At the center of This Time Could Be Different is Madeline, a compulsive overachiever and senior vice president at a prominent bank who thrives on discipline and control. Alongside her best friend Emma—who juggles career, marriage, and raising a teenage daughter—Madeline appears to have it all. But beneath the surface, she is deeply unfulfilled. As she embarks on an unexpected journey through yoga, meditation, and unconventional self-discovery techniques, she risks everything she thought she wanted for a life she never imagined possible.“From my perspective, this is a story about change—about freeing ourselves from the knots of our past,” says Wierman. “I love stories where wildly imperfect characters succeed and ultimately become who they truly want to be.”Wierman’s inspiration for the novel came from her own transition out of the corporate world. After spending two decades climbing the marketing ranks in Fortune 500 companies, she realized her lucrative career had become an all-consuming identity. Writing became her path to self-discovery, and This Time Could Be Different reflects the universal struggle of finding purpose beyond professional success.The novel is Wierman’s second work, following Buck’s Pantry (SparkPress, 2022). She lives in San Francisco, where she enjoys playing golf with her husband and stepson, poker, yoga, chocolate, the Golden State Warriors, and life with her two beloved cats.For more information about Khristin Wierman and her work, visit www.khristinwierman.com

