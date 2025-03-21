Speakers For The Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit 2025

Forward-Thinking Speakers Sharing Their Perspective On Canada's Investment Landscape

The second annual Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit is taking place in the Square Mile on 10th April 2025. The Summit will bring Indigenous leaders, investors, and industry experts together to discuss partnerships and investment opportunities that align with Canada’s economic and infrastructure goals.

The annual Summit is Co-Chaired by Mark Magnacca and Robert Brant, who share a deep passion for ensuring the Indigenous Peoples take their rightful place in building a better and more prosperous Canada for all. The Summit leverages the historic convening power of the City of London and its capital markets.

Co-Chairs Mark Magnacca and Robert Brant Join “In Conversation With” Featuring These Key Speakers:

-Harold Calla, Executive Chair – First Nations Financial Management Board (Squamish Nation)

-Tabatha Bull, President & CEO – Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (Nipissing First Nation)

-Mark Podlasly, CEO – First Nations Major Projects Coalition (Nlaka’pamux Nation)

Investing in Canada: Cedar Leaf Capital – Transforming Indigenous Participation in Capital Markets

-Clint Davis, CEO – Cedar Leaf Capital Inc. (Nunatsiavut)

-Sean Willy, CEO – Des Nedhe Group (Deninu Kųę́ First Nation)

-Chief Ted Williams, Chief – Chippewas of Rama (Chippewas of Rama First Nation)

Indigenous Project Case Study: Indigenous Economy Powering Canada's Energy Transition (Small Modular Reactors)

-Matt Smith, CEO – Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation (Métis Nation-Saskatchewan)

-Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, Chief – Lac La Ronge Indian Band (Lac La Ronge Indian Band)

-Matthew Vermette, Chief Operating Officer – Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (Métis Nation)

-Sheldon M. Wuttunee, President & CEO – Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence (Red Pheasant Cree First Nation)

Indigenous Project Case Study: Cedar LNG – Resource Development Through Indigenous Leadership & Financial Innovation

-Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, Former Grand Chief of Kahnawà:ke, CEO and President at Sky-Deer Consulting (Mohawks of Kahnawà:ke)

-Chief Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor – Haisla Nation (Haisla Nation)

-Ernie Daniels, President & CEO – First Nations Finance Authority (Salt River First Nation, Northwest Territories)

Investing in Canada: Indigenous-Led Investment Funds – Inside Access & Opportunities

-Robert Brant, Co-head, Indigenous Projects and Transactions Group, McCarthy Tétrault (Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte)

-Patrick Breithaupt, Managing Director & Co-Head, Canadian Debt Capital Markets, Scotiabank

-Barbara McKenzie, CEO – Métis Settlement Development Corporation

-Andrew Hungerford, Founder & Partner – Seven Generation Capital (Gwich’in, Northwest Territories and Yukon)

Indigenous Project Case Study: Change Makers – English River First Nation & Denison Mines Leading Together in Northern Saskatchewan

-Cheyenna Hunt, Director of Lands & Consultation – English River First Nation (ERFN)

-David Cates, President & CEO – Denison Mines

-Carolanne Inglis-McQuay, Director of Sustainability – Denison Mines

-Sean Willy, CEO – Des Nedhe Group (Deninu Kųę́ First Nation)

Investing in Canada: The Indigenous Economy – Insights, Experiences, and the Case for Growth

-Hon. Lisa Raitt (Moderator), Managing Director & Vice Chair – Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets, Former Canadian Minister of Natural Resources, Labour, and Transport

-Chief Derek Epp, Chief – Tzeachten First Nation, Chair – First Nations Finance Authority (Tzeachten First Nation)

-Tabatha Bull, President & CEO – Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (Nipissing First Nation)

-Mark Sevestre, Senior Advisor – Mokwateh (Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation)

-Scott Munro, CEO – First Nations Financial Management Board (Kaska Dena, Yukon Territory)

Indigenous Project Case Study: Clearwater Seafoods – A Game-Changer in Indigenous-Owned Global Business

-Steve Berna, Managing Director & Head of Indigenous Relations – National Bank of Canada

-Chief Terry Paul, Chief – Membertou First Nation (Membertou First Nation)

-Troy MacDonald, Partner, Advisory – Doane Grant Thornton LLP

-Jim Gogan, Board Member & Partner – McInnes Cooper

With high-profile speakers and thought-provoking discussions, this Summit is a must-attend event for investors, asset managers, corporates, and stakeholders. The Summit will provide a valuable platform for developing strategic partnerships, driving economic growth, and empowering Indigenous-led investment that provides stable, consistent, and long-term returns.

Why Attend?

-Meet Industry Leaders – Network with key decision-makers from Indigenous communities, investment firms, and businesses.

-Explore New Opportunities – Learn about high-potential investment sectors, from energy to infrastructure as well as upcoming sectors such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

-Support Sustainable Growth – Investing with Indigenous People provides long-term economic opportunities.

Registration Details

The registration fee is £300, and places are limited.

For more details and to register, visit: https://canadianindigenousinvestment.gigcmo.com/the-2025-summit

About the Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit

The Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit is a platform that brings together Indigenous leaders, investors, and key stakeholders to explore and advance opportunities in Indigenous investments across Canada. Through its events and initiatives, the Summit aims to promote sustainable and equitable investment strategies unlocking viable resources and promising returns.

