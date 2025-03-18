Submit Release
Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Foundation Establishes Scholarship Program for Lower Bucks County Area  HS Grads

Gene Epstein presenting a $100,000 check to President & CEO Patrick M. Jones, on Friday, March 14. at BCCC’s Newtown Campus. The check will fund 100 student scholarships for the 2025-26 school year.

Gene Epstein $100,000 check will fund 100 student scholarships.

Bucks County Community College and Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Foundation announce a scholarship program for Lower Bucks County area HS graduates

Figuring out how to pay for college should not be a barrier for a young person who wants to make a better life for themselves,”
— Gene Epstein
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 14, 2025, philanthropists Gene and Marlene Epstein presented a $100,000 check to Bucks County Community College, reinforcing their commitment to expanding access to higher education for Lower Bucks County high school graduates. This generous donation from the Gene & Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund will provide 100 full-time, first-year students with need-based scholarships for education-related expenses. Eligible students from Bensalem, Bristol Borough, Bucks County Technical High School, Bishop Conwell-Egan, Harry S. Truman, Morrisville, and Neshaminy high schools will receive support on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Figuring out how to pay for college should not be a barrier for a young person who wants to make a better life for themselves,” says Gene Epstein, a long-time supporter and advocate of Bucks County Community College. “We want every student in Bucks County to know that there is a path forward for them at Bucks County Community College, and this scholarship will help them get started today. Don’t think you can afford college? Well, now you can!”

“Generous donors are crucial partners in helping us make a Bucks County Community Education even more affordable,” said the College’s President & CEO Patrick M. Jones. “Like me, Gene and Marlene Epstein believe in the power of education to change lives, and we are honored that they recognize Bucks County Community College as a resource in the community that effect change for the better.”

Scholarship recipients will be notified of their awards before the start of the Fall 2025 semester. For more information about the scholarships, please visit bucks.edu/epstein-scholarship.

Administration
Bucks County Community College
