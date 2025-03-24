Rivermate Offers Immediate UK Hiring Solution While EU-UK Youth Mobility Scheme Discussions Continue

European businesses can hire UK talent in as little as one week without establishing legal entities, while navigating complex post-Brexit regulations.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rivermate, a global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, announced today its UK employment solution that helps businesses hire in the United Kingdom without establishing a local entity. The service helps companies navigate the post-Brexit landscape and potential opportunities from the youth mobility scheme being discussed between the UK and EU under Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Rivermate's Employer of Record in the UK enables businesses to save on cost, time, effort, and compliance while hiring British talent in approximately one week to one month, depending on the complexity of the employment and visa requirements.

“The post-Brexit landscape has created significant compliance challenges for companies looking to hire talent in the United Kingdom,” said Lucas Botzen, Founder and CEO of Rivermate. “Our Employer of Record solution eliminates these barriers by allowing businesses to hire UK-based employees without establishing a local entity, providing them with a true partner that helps navigate the complexities of cross-border employment while ensuring full compliance with evolving regulations.”

The United Kingdom's departure from the European Union created new complexities for businesses looking to expand their workforce in the UK market. While discussions of a youth mobility scheme between the EU and the UK are ongoing, companies can already hire UK employees with an Employer of Record. This proposed mobility scheme, which would allow people of certain ages to work, live, and establish businesses across borders, would make it easier to hire employees in the UK and vice versa once implemented. Still, businesses don't need to wait for these policy changes to access British talent.

Discussions are underway regarding a potential Youth Mobility Scheme between the EU and UK that would allow people aged 18-30 to work or study across borders for an extended period. This potential scheme, which has received support from the Migration Advisory Committee as beneficial for sectors with fluid labor markets, could eventually simplify cross-border employment.

However, Rivermate's Employer of Record services in the United Kingdom allow companies to access British talent immediately, without waiting for policy developments. By serving as the legal employer for the UK-based workforce, this approach eliminates the need to establish and maintain a local entity, resulting in significant savings in cost, time, effort, and compliance resources. Companies can typically have employees operational in the UK within one week to one month, depending on the complexity of the employment arrangement and visa requirements.

Companies interested in hiring talent in the United Kingdom can learn more about Rivermate's Employer of Record UK services by visiting rivermate.com/employer-of-record/united-kingdom. Rivermate offers these services at a rate of 499 EUR per employee per month, providing businesses with a fully compliant solution to hire and manage UK-based employees without establishing a local entity. The company's dedicated support team is available to help organizations understand how an Employer of Record in the UK can address their specific hiring needs and compliance challenges.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is a global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider that helps companies hire employees worldwide without establishing local entities. With services in over 150 countries, Rivermate has its strongest presence in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, and France. The company differentiates itself through an authentic partnership approach, unmatched flexibility in contracts and benefits, and superior customer support with dedicated account managers for clients and employees. Rivermate guarantees 100% compliance with local labor laws and regulations through its network of local experts in every country, enabling businesses to expand globally while minimizing risk and administrative burden. For more information, visit www.rivermate.com

