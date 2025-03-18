Appvance announces GENI: True-AI obsoletes manual QA testing and scripting

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appvance, the technology leader in generative AI for software quality assurance (SQA) and testing, today announced the launch of GENI. This game-changing generative AI offering eliminates the need for manual testing, scripting and recorders. Set to replace millions of human QA testers, GENI automatically converts English test cases to test scripts in bulk at a rate of 100 scripts per hour.

Manual testing can account for 70% of all end-to-end testing today, while scripting and script maintenance occupying up to 85% of all QA automation resources in a QA organization. Where modern third-generation recorders improve productivity over legacy methods like Selenium, they still require labor to author and maintain test scripts. GENI eliminates the need for human scripters, speeds up the script generation process by months, and authors and maintains test scripts 400 times faster than humans.

"GENI finally obsoletes manual testing, recorders, and legacy scripting such as Selenium," said Appvance CEO Kevin Surace. "AI can generate test scripts which reproduce exactly what your product managers and business analysts demand and do so without human intervention. This is the game-changing AI we all hoped for since the invention of test automation. I am immensely proud of the team at Appvance who worked for years to give the QA industry what they have asked and yearned for."

GENI AI PROCESS

GENI leverages Appvance’s patented AIQ Digital Twin, multiple specially tuned transformer models and a proprietary code generator.

Launched in 2017, AIQ’s trained exploratory script generation engine already writes an appreciable percentage of all the test scripts created daily worldwide.

Now, by adding multiple specially trained transformer models to understand page layouts and the natural language and visual cues listed in step-by-step manual test cases, these steps – usually in English written by the business analyst – are compared to the AIQ Digital Twin (an offline version of the application). This process mimics that of a knowledgeable human manually testing or automating the test case, but is much faster and performed in bulk - hundreds of test cases at a time - yielding results that are 400 times faster than human scripters. Furthermore, no data is shared between clients nor used to train models – all models are private on a GPU centric AI server.

Surace added, “Many QA tools providers are ‘AI Washing,’ making vague claims and offering simplistic AI solutions. We learned that True AI - deep AI harnessing multiple transformer models and LLMs and AIQ Digital Twin data for unprecedented learning and autonomous scripting - requires substantial knowledge, investment and skill. GENI harnesses Appvance’s two million lines of code, as well as deep application ML/AI models. As a result, GENI is the first 100% AI-first QA platform that dispenses with the need for legacy scripting and tools.”

GENI KEY BENEFITS

CIOs and CTOs - Accelerates AI-first digital transformation while significantly reducing end-to-end test time and eliminating manual testing. Organizations can expect material cost reductions while increasing quality standards, enabling more strategic allocation of technology investments.

Software development and Quality Assurance - Optimizes resource allocation by redirecting teams toward higher-value activities and reducing dependency on third-party testing services. Organizations can achieve broader application coverage while maintaining strict quality controls within existing or reduced budgets. And 10X faster times to results, speeding up the SDLC process.

Enterprises - Gain significant competitive advantage through streamlined deployment processes and accelerated development cycles. The platform enables teams to implement new features with confidence, ensuring robust testing without sacrificing speed to market.

Services and solution providers - Opens new horizons in AI-first quality assurance offerings and reduces labor costs. Organizations can now design and develop advanced SQA services that significantly deepen testing coverage while augmenting human capabilities, ultimately delivering superior quality outcomes for their clients.

Pricing & Availability

