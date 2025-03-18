DoHS Takes Action to Strengthen Child Welfare Workforce

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) continues to address critical staffing needs within the Bureau for Social Services (BSS), hiring 64 candidates statewide to strengthen child welfare services. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to fill vacancies in key areas, including Doddridge, Lewis, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Upshur counties. DoHS is also actively interviewing for 16 additional BSS positions.

To accelerate hiring, DoHS has implemented a multi-faceted recruitment strategy, including job fairs, targeted advertising, virtual interviews, and partnerships with local colleges and workforce development programs. These efforts ensure that essential services remain accessible to children and families in need.

"The Office of Human Resource Management's (OHRM) Talent Acquisition and Retention Team is playing a critical role in addressing vacancies by managing the end-to-end recruitment process,” said Angie Jacobs-Ferris, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Office of Human Resources Management. “By streamlining hiring efforts and prioritizing workforce retention, we are committed to strengthening child welfare services and ensuring that communities receive the support they need.”

The department’s Talent Acquisition and Retention Team has also adopted new strategies, such as reaching out directly to qualified candidates and scheduling interviews for specific areas and positions. This proactive approach is to ensure that each position is filled with the best-fit candidates.

“Every child deserves a safe and stable environment, and that begins with a strong workforce,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “These hiring efforts reflect our dedication to ensuring no community is left behind, and we will continue working to strengthen child welfare services across West Virginia.”

Individuals interested in making a meaningful impact in the lives of West Virginia’s children are encouraged to explore career opportunities within DoHS, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx to learn more and apply today .​